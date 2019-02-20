Historic past comes to light

× On Feb. 15, archaeologists continue their work examining an embankment of a foundation excavation in Lake George Village where days earlier they found burial shafts containing the skeletons of 12 people believed to be from the 1770s. The remains of at least 20 people from that era have been discovered at the site — where two apartment buildings were to be constructed. Since the discovery, Lake George municipal officials have talked about steps to obtain the undisturbed portion of the plot and preserve it as a state historic site. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Skeletal remains of about 20 humans dating back to the 1770s were unearthed earlier this month at a housing construction site, and Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson proposed Feb. 15 to Warren County supervisors that the burial grounds be preserved in perpetuity as a state historic site.

The discovery of human remains began Feb. 7 when a construction worker dug up some bones while using a backhoe to excavate a foundation for one of two tri-plex apartments to be built off Courtland Street near its intersection with Mohican Street in Lake George Village.

Noted archaeologist David Starbuck of Chestertown was contacted by the New York State Museum, and he visited the site Feb. 8 to make a preliminary assessment. On Feb. 11, archaeological specialists from the state Office of Historic Preservation, the state museum and the state Department of Environmental Conservation met at the Lake George Town Hall with Lake George Director of Planning Dan Barusch and other local officials to decide the next steps to be taken. The state museum officials subsequently sent about two dozen archaeologists to the site Feb. 14 to make a thorough investigation.

Their discovery made national news.

FIRST BATTALION OF PENNSYLVANIA

Digging carefully and sifting through the vertical wall of the excavation late last week, certified archaeologists found 12 definite burial shafts, 3 feet by 6 feet wide and about 3 feet tall. The remains were arranged so the feet of the deceased were toward the east, and heads toward the west, so the deceased would be facing the sunrise — a custom of the era.

In one of the burial shafts, two buttons were found that bore markings indicating they were from clothing issued to soldiers of the First Battalion of Pennsylvania, Barusch said.

Dickinson said Feb. 15 that he, Barusch and others have had conversations about obtaining a grant to buy at least the undisturbed portion of the construction site — where more burial shafts may be located — from the site’s owner/developer.

“We could secure the plot and make it a national historic site,” he said. “It’s a major discovery.”

Barusch said that a pile of dirt excavated from the foundation site the day of the discovery may contain more human remains.

LETTER FROM STATE

According to Barusch, Lake George municipal officials received a letter the middle of last week from the state Historic Preservation Office citing that due to the findings of 1770s human remains, the site is now eligible for the National Register of Historic Places — which prompts a full archaeological assessment process.

He said that the undisturbed portion of the construction site — where the foundation for the second tri-plex was to be situated — will likely be subjected to archaeological tests to determine if more burial shafts are located underground.

Such tests may entail digging every several feet with a shovel or utilizing ground-penetrating radar. Any continuing investigation of the site will probably be managed by the state Museum, Barusch said. The delays and expense related to such archaeological examination may make construction there unfeasible, he added.

“History is so prevalent and a critical part of what Lake George is about,” he said. “This area played a significant role in the nation’s history. Preservation of whatever is still intact there would provide the best opportunity for all, but it would be a financial issue for the developer.”

The remains removed from the site will be going to the New York State Museum to be examined and catalogued, and they may be re-buried in a cemetery in Lake George, or in the Saratoga National Cemetery. But they might be re-interred in the undisturbed portion of the plot where they were dug up at the corner of Courtland and Mohican streets if the plot is converted to a state historic site, Barusch said.