Historical makeover

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Ticonderoga Historical Society President Bill Dolback with a mural of Champlaign Valley battles.

TICONDEROGA | When paper mill magnate Horace Moses built the Hancock House in 1925, he envisioned it as a repository of knowledge and art. Combining both was a sizable piece of graphic artwork he commissioned through Ernest Clegg, a decorative cartographer from England.

The 4-by-8-foot mural depicts the famous battles of the Champlain Valley — Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Saratoga, Fort William Henry, Plattsburgh and Bennington — in beautiful detail, with artistic depictions of the battles superimposed on the map. Although it has more ornamentation and fine detail, it is not unlike the typical historical markers found at information kiosks today.

But, although it hangs in the main hallway of the Hancock House, it is scarcely noticeable because the nearly century-old piece of art has with time taken on a dull, monochromatic cast that is not particularly eye-catching. Making out details of the piece requires a good, hard squint.

“The years have taken a toll on the work and it is now considerably darkened and showing paint loss,” Ticonderoga Historical Society President Bill Dolback said.

But that’s about to change, thanks to a $7,500 grant for the conservation of the mural, provided by the Greater Hudson Heritage Network in partnership with public funds provided by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

HISTORY OF ITS OWN

Dolback said the mural has a storied history of its own, and at one point went missing, as collections from the historical society and Fort Ticonderoga were commingled. The mural is scheduled to leave the Hancock House early in March for a three-month-long period of treatment overseen by Carolyn Frisa of Works on Paper LLC. Located in Vermont, Works on Paper has extensive experience conserving a wide range of artistic and historic works on paper.

Society historian Diane O’Connor said that in addition to the grant, the historical society will need to raise roughly an equal amount of money to have the mural properly framed. A bon voyage cocktail party for the mural will kick off the fundraising effort.

CLEGG

Along with restoring the mural, it’s also hoped the publicity will draw attention to the cartographer Clegg, who died, largely forgotten, in 1954 at the age of 78.

Clegg’s military experience was firsthand. He enlisted as a trooper in 1899 to fight in the Boer War, before being recruited to design jewelry for Tiffany in New York. With the outbreak of World War I, he returned to service and was badly wounded just days before the Battle of the Somme.

In 1919, Clegg, according to a biographical blog by Rod Barron of Barron Maps, returned to the U.S. and continued creating his maps and illustrations. His best-known work is probably the illustration for a special edition of poet John McCrae’s “In Flanders Fields.”

His other notable credits include a 1928 map of Charles Lindbergh’s Atlantic crossing, and a series of decorative charts commemorating American yachtsman Harold S. Vanderbilt’s triumphs in the America’s Cup in the 1930s.

After retiring to the South Devon coast in England and, “In declining health, Ernest Clegg finally passed away in complete obscurity in a nearby Paignton nursing home” on, appropriately enough for a military man, Pearl Harbor Day.

O’Connor said Clegg’s work and memory will both be reserved at the Hancock House. The mural “will be bright and popping when it comes back, and we will certainly have a place of honor for it.”