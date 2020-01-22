Historical society elects new president

Photo provided Howard Schaffer Howard Schaffer is Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society’s new president.

LAKE LUZERNE | Howard Schaffer of Lake Luzerne has been elected president of the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society, following outgoing president Joe Kavanagh, who has served for the past four years.

Schaffer’s history with the organization includes serving as vice-president and programming chair—coordinating monthly programming for guest speakers over the past three years. He is the founder of Media Marketing Inc., in Albany, and has served as president of the Lake Luzerne Association, working on efforts to control Eurasian watermilfoil, and other invasive species, in the southern Adirondacks. He is also a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club.

Additional changes to the board include Christine Blakely (secretary) and Kirstin Zehnter (directer). Sally Goodhart (treasurer) and Ben Kemp (director) were re-elected to the board. Mr. Kemp serves as Internet Media Contact. Other serving board members are Maureen Jones (co-chairperson of the Program Committee), Sue Wilder (chairperson of Community Events and Gift Shop/Merchandising), Nan Plantier (media director), David Cranston (vice-president) and Joseph Kavanagh (past president).

The Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society, founded in 1973, is one the region’s longest-standing historical preservation organizations and has been responsible for multiple successful conservation projects over the past half-century, including the Hadley Parabolic Bow Bridge, the Harmon House, and the Gailey Hill Schoolhouse in the town of Lake Luzerne.

For additional information contact the society at kinnearmuseum@gmail.com. ■