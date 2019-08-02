Historical Society expands Summer A’Fair

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society (THS) has expanded the offerings of its annual Summer A’Fair, which will take place at the Hancock House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Each year, the Historical Society presents a bake sale featuring an array of home-baked treats, as well as a white elephant sale of gently used goods, along with a vendor area featuring high-quality craft, household and one-of-a-kind items.

“This year, we have some special vendors who have raised our profile above that of a simple yard sale,” THS President Bill Dolback said. “Joining us will be a vendor with a fine collection of American history books that highlight the French and Indian and Revolutionary Wars.”

Also on hand will be regional history writer Maury Thompson, who will conduct a political collectible show and sale.

“Come to buy or simply to look and talk about political history with Thompson, who covered 12 area congressional races during his career as a reporter for the Post-Star,” according to Dolback.

Thompson also will have a sampling of old Adirondack postcards and vintage theater programs for sale.

Fifty percent of proceeds from the sale will be contributed to the Ticonderoga Historical Society.

For additional questions, or to reserve a vendor space, contact the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.