History of Stony Creek to be celebrated

In 2010, area residents gathered in Stony Creek Library to celebrate Norma Hastings' 33 years as the town's librarian. On June 1, the town library will be open along with various businesses and the new town historian's office, as Stony Creek celebrates its history. The event is to feature food trucks, demonstrations of crafting, bee-keeping and blacksmithing as well as hiking on the town's new network of trails.

STONY CREEK | An event celebrating the history of the Town of Stony Creek, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, is to feature a variety of activities for all ages, according to its sponsors.

Titled “The Other Side of the Creek,” the event is to feature historical re-enactors, wagon rides and artisans.

Demonstrations of bee-keeping, production of maple syrup, bird carving, flax spinning and blacksmithing are to be held. Booths are to feature tips on gardening with native plants, as well as the history of the settling of the town and the industry of logging locally. In addition, a vintage fire truck will be on display.

Also, those attending will be introduced to the new network of hiking trails.

The event coincides with the official opening of the town historian’s office — and people will be invited to take a tour of it.

The local businesses, the Stony Creek Library and an art gallery are to be welcoming visitors through the day.

Books on local history will be available for sale.

Stony Creek Historian Cindy Cameron is expected to be joined at the celebration by her Warren County counterpart Stan Cianfarano and the New York state historian.