Hochul blasts tax act

GLENS FALLS | In the wake of the Trump administration’s federal tax reform act, which has increased federal taxes for New Yorkers collectively by $10 billion, capping local government spending is more important than ever to keep the state’s economy strong, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul told Warren County officials and community leaders last week.

In a presentation at Glens Falls’ Crandall Library March 19, Hochul asked the audience to lobby their legislators to support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s initiative to make the state’s local property tax cap permanent.

“I’m here to solicit your support, as citizens, representatives, as businesses, labor unions and families, to demand that we adhere to this, because our constituents deserve no less,” she said. “In light of what’s happened with the additional tax burden we now have to pay to the federal government, now more than ever we have to find ways to reduce taxes, and the number one way is to make the property tax cap permanent.”

She said that over six years, the state property tax cap had saved state taxpayers a total of $25 billion — and in the capital region alone, $2 billion — or $2,200 per taxpayer over that time.

She said that Cuomo “has drawn a line in the sand” on making the state tax cap permanent, and he would refuse to sign a state budget if it did not include such a mandate.

‘KICKED IN THE TEETH’

Hochul blasted the provision of the GOP’s 2017 tax act that limits federal income tax deductions to $10,000 for state and local taxes, noting that U.S. taxpayers had been protected from such double taxation since Abraham Lincoln was president.

“One of foundations of federal income tax has been you don’t have double taxation, and they threw that premise out the window,” she said, calling the $10,000 deduction limit an “insane idea” that had the potential of curbing economic vitality and prompting New York businesses and taxpayers to flee the state.

She said that under the Cuomo administration’s tenure, 48,000 new jobs had been created since 2011 in the capital region, and unemployment in the area had decreased from as high as 9 percent down to its present rate of 3.1 percent.

“We were losing residents and businesses, and finally we stopped the hemorrhaging,” she said. “Unemployment is down, jobs are up, and we were making great progress — but all of a sudden to get kicked in the teeth like this is really hard for us.”

CONSOLIDATION

In addition to urging support for the property tax cap, Hochul voiced a plea for more consolidation of local governmental services.

“We’re calling upon our citizens and our partners in local government to find ways to continue to reduce the cost of government,” she said, noting that the Cuomo administration had earmarked $225 million to be paid to communities that consolidate or share services.

As an incentive for such collaboration, the state is matching each local community’s first-year savings in pursing these measures, she said.

Another initiative that Cuomo is proposing, Hochul said, is to reduce the state income tax rate for “middle-class” taxpayers who with annual incomes up to $150,000 to 5.5 percent — which equals a rate reduction of nearly 20 percent.

After Hochul finished her presentation, Warren County EDC President Ed Bartholomew urged the crowd to support the local tax cap, while criticizing the federal tax act’s new deduction limit.

“Why did they pick out New York state and the northeast?” he asked. “We don’t need politics at that level in Washington, and we need to be more bipartisan here at our local level as well.”