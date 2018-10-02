Hochul, seeking DRI update, tours Lake City

× Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) visited the City of Plattsburgh last week to check in on the progress of the state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Assemblyman Billy Jones visited the Lake City last week to check in on how Plattsburgh’s state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects are progressing.

Over two years after the state announced that the City of Plattsburgh would receive $10 million to revitalize its downtown through the DRI, the signs of progress here are intangible — construction has not started on any of the 10 priority projects approved by the state last year.

But according to Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read progress, nonetheless, has been made.

“It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and complain about what one might lose until you start to see the tangible results of what you might gain,” Read told reporters as he walked up Bridge Street, over the Veterans Memorial Bridge, and past the Durkee Street lot — a piece of the DRI that has incited the most controversy, with some residents decrying the potential impact on parking in the downtown core its redevelopment could have. “It’s been difficult, it’s been challenging, but we’ll get there.”

On her tour with Read and Jones, Hochul offered scant public commentary on the progress of the DRI, though she reiterated her support for the project, noting that if the city could successfully show off its proximity to the lake, it could change the way people see Plattsburgh.

“You have to show off that lake,” she said.

During her visit to Plattsburgh, Hochul also stopped by pharmaceutical manufacturer SterRx to tour a state-funded expansion of the company.

PROGRESS

Of the $10 million that Plattsburgh was awarded through the DRI, “very little” has actually been spent, Read told reporters last week.

“You’ll see a lot more movement in the next 10 months to a year.”

The city is responsible for overseeing six of ten priority projects: The redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot from a parking area to a park and mixed-use residential and business hub; the luring of developers to take on the build-out of the Dock Street waterfront district; the construction of a new riverfront outlook, kayak station and upgrades to MacDonough Park, all designed to expand riverfront access, and streetscape improvements to improve walkability and aesthetics; the implementation of cohesive marketing, branding and signage to bolster tourism; and the establishment of a Downtown Grant Program to help aid local property owners seeking to rehab apartments and businesses.

Those six projects account for over 90 percent of the state funding, or $9,040,000.

The first project to be implemented was the $1.3 million Downtown Grant Program, formally established last November.

Nine projects were chosen and property owners on City Hall Place and Clinton, Margaret, Bridge streets were awarded funds in May.

“We’ve spent the last several months putting all the legal ducks in a row between the city, the property owners and the two firms that are doing the environmental and the architectural work,” Miller told reporters.

“We hope that some of those projects will move forward very soon with actual construction.”

The main project, the $4.3 million Durkee Street redevelopment, is still in its infancy.

Prior to moving forward, the city commissioned a $60,000 parking study to explore whether or not the city had currently had a parking problem, the impact redevelopment of the lot could have on parking in the downtown core, and what parking solutions would be feasible.

As a result of that study, the city hired a parking control officer, reworked the development plans to account for diagonal parking along Durkee Street, and officials continue to discuss the implementation of a parking system, which would include the establishment of a parking advisory board and paid parking.

A contractor for the redevelopment project has been chosen, according to Miller, and the construction phase is expected to kickstart the next 6-12 months.

The project closure is projected for 2022, according to DRI planning documents.

The four other city-run projects are also still in the planning and development stages, according to Miller.

A request for expressions of interest (RFEI) to take on the Dock Street Waterfront District was sent out in July seeking interest from developers. The city received five responses, Miller said, four of which have been contacted with a request for proposals (RFP) seeking more detailed information. The deadline for that RFP is at the end of this month.

For the riverfront access and streetscape improvement project — two separate projects now merged into one — a contractor has been chosen. Saratoga Associates is currently gathering public input on what aspects of the plan should be prioritized and their findings are expected to come through in the next few weeks, Miller said.

The Plattsburgh-based Boire Benner Group was chosen to lead the marketing, branding and signage project in the city, and a kickoff meeting will be set in the coming weeks.

An overall coordination meeting between the various contractors, consultants, engineering firms and design agencies involved in Plattsburgh’s DRI is planned for Oct. 9.

“They’re all happening in the same place at the same time,” Miller told reporters of the various DRI projects. “We want to make sure that no one is stepping on one another’s toes.”

CO-OP CLOSES PROJECTS, STRAND MOVES FORWARD

Of the 10 projects funded, two will no longer come to fruition.

The North Country Food Co-Op plans to reject $205,000 in funding from the state to build a shared commercial kitchen and “food incubator” for restaurant start-ups.

“We don’t have the space, time or the people to take on those projects,” said Co-Op General Manager Ryan Demers, conceding that during the planning process the store had believed they would have the capacity to implement the upgrades. “The funding did come through, but we’ll be rejecting the funding.”

The Strand Center for the Arts, however, still plans to go forward with its two projects. The state awarded the local nonprofit a total of $755,000 to build an “Arts & Innovation Studio” space, complete the restoration of the Strand Theatre and for advertising and marketing of local events.

According to Executive Director Bob Garcia, the center is still working through filing the necessary paperwork to get the projects started.