Holding the salt

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky speaks to the Adirondack Park Agency.

RAY BROOK | When snow plow drivers in the Lake George region started seeing reductions in road-salt use as a competition, salt use dropped, and today the area has become a model for the scientific treatment of winter highways.

Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky told a meeting of the Adirondack Park Agency this month that the Fund for Lake George knew they’d need to earn the cooperation and respect of the people who drive the snow plows for the town if they were going to reverse the 40-year trend of escalating salt use.

“They were not believers at first, and they did not want us coming into their garage,” Navitsky said. But for the initiative to work, “we needed to have a discussion with the people who are actually behind the wheel applying the salt.”

The drivers wanted proof that they were using excessive amounts of salt, and thanks to “black box” technology that monitors a variety of conditions from the cab of the truck and sends the information to the cloud, they were able to view hard data.

Navitsky said the drivers have gone from skeptics to interested participants.

All the actors have the same goal: that the roads be made as safe as possible during winter weather. So the Fund for Lake George has been showing how those results can be achieved while saving the towns money and the drivers time.

13 TONS

The excessive use of salt and its detrimental effects on the watershed have become better known in recent years. According to the Fund for Lake George website, “sodium chloride levels in Lake George have tripled since 1981 ... Each year, 13 tons of road salt is applied per lane mile in the Lake George watershed for a total of 15,000 tons annually. At least another 15,000 tons are applied on private roads and walkways.”

Navitsky said the initial equipment buy-in is admittedly expensive, but towns will recoup the cost in time. For example, a special plow blade with a flexible edge can gouge out pockets of ice that a regular blade would skip over, reducing the need for salt.

Brining the highway — similar to oiling a pan with cooking spray — before the storm can buy a couple of hours of time, meaning that plow drivers — who work monstrous schedules during storms — can report for duty a little later. Navitsky said that tough hills like Tongue Mountain in Hague can stay just as clear with fewer passes of the plow.

Storms can be analyzed individually with more targeted salt applications based on expected precipitation. For example, Navitsky said, it doesn’t make sense to apply salt early in a storm, when a later plow pass will throw it off the road.

SMALL CREATURES

Higher salt levels in lakes can kill off the small creatures that feed on algae, leading to increased blooms that have become an increasing threat to New York lakes and beaches. It also is believed to stunt the size of trout fry, and skew the sex of frogs toward greater populations of males.

Since recreation and fishing are central to Adirondack economies, Navitsky said towns are realizing it’s in their economic interests to cut back on the use of salt.