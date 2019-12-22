Holiday break time

Photo provided by Plattsburgh YMCA YMCA-All-Day Children take part in a fun activity in the gymnasium at the YMCA on Oak Street in Plattsburgh. The YMCA serves about 600 children in the region.

PLATTSBURGH | Freedom and Christmas: two words that sum up this time of year for children across the region, while also bringing up feelings of dread for parents who must work during the winter holiday break.

Many schools will not resume classes until Monday, Jan. 6, including the Plattsburgh City School District. That means families who do not have time off from work may have to find child care options.

One possibility is the YMCA, which is once again offering the Y’s Time All Day program at its facility on Oak Street.

“We offer a full-day option to come in,” Plattsburgh YMCA CEO Justin Ihne said. “We have great staff and great facility for them to do a whole bunch of different things, whether it be arts and crafts, whether it be swimming. We have a rock wall here and a gym setup where we can do activities in there.”

“But, it really comes down to the interactions that our families like with the staff,” Ihne continued. “It’s not just babysitting. It’s really good connections with really good role models.”

The program offers plenty of activities that will keep kids busy, including jumping into the pool. In fact, a swimsuit and towel are among the suggested items for children to bring. Ihne also wanted to remind parents that there will be numerous opportunities to learn and grow.

“There’s definitely that kind of recreation atmosphere of just kind of getting in the pool. But, it’s low impact activity that’s really helping kids be healthier.

Ihne said that there are already quite a few people enrolled in programs at the YMCA, and there is room for more. However, he noted the longer winter and spring breaks are also popular.

To register, parents or guardians should fill out a Y’s Time packet and submit physical and immunization records. Participants in Y Time pay $25 per day, while it costs YMCA members $30 a day and community members will pay $45 a day for a child to take part in the All Day winter break program. ■