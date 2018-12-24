Holiday decorating contest winners announced

Photo provided
WARRENSBURG | The winners of the first annual Christmas in Warrensburgh holiday decorating contest have been announced.
A panel of judges toured nominated properties in Warrensburg and selected three winners for each of the five residential categories as well as winners for the business category.
In the following categories, the winners are:
Old Fashioned
52 River St., Susan Miller
23 Burdick Ave., Beth Hill
19 Emerson Ave., Diane Vanderwarker and Howard E. Dimick
Classic
20 James St., Lewis and Rosemarie Gallup
20 Fourth Ave., Gregory A. Smith
31 James St., Charles L. Olden Jr. and Amy McByrne
Creative
29 Lake Ave., Steven Sr. and Joan Sady
7 Victory Court, Sean and Dorian Cunniffe
31 Milton Ave., Alex J. Caico
Music, Magic & Memories
9 Lake Ave., Gerald D. Reed
24 Baker’s Crossing Road, Richard and Lisa Loubriel
6 Hackensack Ave., Brian Converse
BEST OVERALL
63 Hudson St., Raluca Sandler and Gary Cooper
42 Woodward Ave., John and Lisa Alexander
Honorable Mention
172 Jenni Jill Drive, Terri and Paul Leguire
18 Fourth Ave., Kevin and Bonnie Roth
22 Horicon Ave., Timothy Baer
28 James St., John and Miko Hensler
10 Orton Drive, Sean and Shirley Geraghty
20 Lake Ave., Barbara and William Grant
Business
Deadwood Mountain Trading Company/Julie Garcia, Attorney at Law
Raluca Sandler DDS and LeCount Cooper Real Estate
Cornerstone Victorian
Rebecca’s Florist
Tommy Guns Pizzeria
Judges also awarded special recognition to the Town of Warrensburg and Lisa Alexander for lighting up the community at various locations, including the Plank Road Bridge, Cal Engle Park, Veteran’s Park, Floyd Bennett Bandstand and the Bicentennial Garden.