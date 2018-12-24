Holiday decorating contest winners announced

× Expand Photo provided The winners for the first annual Christmas in Warrensburgh Holiday Decorating Contest have been announced.

WARRENSBURG | The winners of the first annual Christmas in Warrensburgh holiday decorating contest have been announced.

A panel of judges toured nominated properties in Warrensburg and selected three winners for each of the five residential categories as well as winners for the business category.

In the following categories, the winners are:

Old Fashioned

52 River St., Susan Miller

23 Burdick Ave., Beth Hill

19 Emerson Ave., Diane Vanderwarker and Howard E. Dimick

Classic

20 James St., Lewis and Rosemarie Gallup

20 Fourth Ave., Gregory A. Smith

31 James St., Charles L. Olden Jr. and Amy McByrne

Creative

29 Lake Ave., Steven Sr. and Joan Sady

7 Victory Court, Sean and Dorian Cunniffe

31 Milton Ave., Alex J. Caico

Music, Magic & Memories

9 Lake Ave., Gerald D. Reed

24 Baker’s Crossing Road, Richard and Lisa Loubriel

6 Hackensack Ave., Brian Converse

BEST OVERALL

63 Hudson St., Raluca Sandler and Gary Cooper

42 Woodward Ave., John and Lisa Alexander

Honorable Mention

172 Jenni Jill Drive, Terri and Paul Leguire

18 Fourth Ave., Kevin and Bonnie Roth

22 Horicon Ave., Timothy Baer

28 James St., John and Miko Hensler

10 Orton Drive, Sean and Shirley Geraghty

20 Lake Ave., Barbara and William Grant

Business

Deadwood Mountain Trading Company/Julie Garcia, Attorney at Law

Raluca Sandler DDS and LeCount Cooper Real Estate

Cornerstone Victorian

Rebecca’s Florist

Tommy Guns Pizzeria

Judges also awarded special recognition to the Town of Warrensburg and Lisa Alexander for lighting up the community at various locations, including the Plank Road Bridge, Cal Engle Park, Veteran’s Park, Floyd Bennett Bandstand and the Bicentennial Garden.