Holiday events slated in North Creek

× Expand Photo provided NoCrkCommtyBank A float sponsored by Community Bank moves down North Creek’s Main St. during the 2018 Lights On Holiday Parade. This year’ s edition of the annual procession is to be held at noon Saturday Dec. 7.

NORTH CREEK | Johnsburg and North Creek are kicking off the holiday season with a variety of festive events.

Starting at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, the Johnsburg Central School Pop Singers will be serenading seniors at Elderwood Nursing Center in North Creek, a beloved local tradition.

Meanwhile, Community Bank on Main St. will be holding their Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, with employees serving punch and homemade desserts — a practice at the bank for more than 30 years.

Later in the day at 5:30 p.m., the Johnsburg/North Creek annual community tree-lighting and candlelight service is to be held. Local pastors are to officiate in this event, joined by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Caroling will be lead by Katie Cole and the JCS Pop Singers, and those attending will be bathed in the warm glow of luminarias lining Main Street.

Immediately after this ceremony, the local LIght Up the Night parade is to be held. This event, popular in northern Warren County, is sponsored by the North Creek Depot Museum and the Schaffer Family.

Photo Provided NoCrkXmasVisit2Elderwood2019 A resident at the Elderwood Nursing Center at North Creek is joined by local visitors offering holiday cheer in Dec. 2019. This year, Santa and the Johnsburg Central School Pop Singers are scheduled to be serenading seniors at Elderwood beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Friday Dec. 6.

Following the festive parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be hosting young visitors at the Tannery Pond Community Center, handing out a gift to each youngster. Appetizers and confections prepared by area restaurants and bakers will be provided. The jolly duo will be holding court beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Breakfast with Santa — featuring scrambled eggs, sausage and pancakes — will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the North Creek Firehouse at 134 Main St. For details on this event, call (518) 251-2155. The price is $8 for adults and $5 per child, but visits with Santa are at no charge.

At noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, the 23rd annual Lights On Christmas Parade is to begin, proceeding north up Main St. and ending at the Elderwood Nursing Center on Rte. 28, where Santa will be greeting residents.

Meanwhile, businesses on Main Street will be offering refreshments for all. Wine tastings, chocolate samplings, hot mulled cider, and cookies will be provided for all and Christmas trees will be on sale. For details, see the “Lights On in Johnsburg” Facebook page.

Also occurring Dec. 7 is the North River United Methodist Church’s holiday bazaar, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Tannery Pond Community Center.

The bazaar features handmade crafts, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, baked goods, knitted/crocheted clothing and decorative items, hand-painted cards, as well as cutting bards. Proceeds benefit the church. For details, contact Roxy Freebern at (518) 251-4129.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. is a presentation of holiday music and readings titled “A Holiday Celebration” at Tannery Pond Community Center. A matinee edition of this annual show is to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8.

The show features the North Country Singers with guest vocalist Caroline Williams and opera singer Christine Powers. Readings will be provided by Robin Jay. Saturday’s show features the Johnsburg Central School Pop Singers and the JCS Jazz Band. The Sunday matinee features the dancers of Guiding Steps North Studio. Likely to perform is the Lake George Saxophone Quartet.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, a craft fair is to be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by the Johnsburg Central School Parent-Teacher Organization in the school gymnasium.

This event is followed by the Johnsburg Youth Commission Ski Swap and Sale from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the school “cafetorium.” The sale is to include not only skis, but snowboards, boots, helmets, goggles and poles, at affordable prices.

Donations of gently used equipment are now being sought. People are urged to bring winter sports items gear as donations to the JCS cafetorium between 10:30 a.m. and noon Dec. 14, or contact Trena and Shea Riedinger at (518) 251-3263 or robsmtn7@frontiernet.net to arrange drop-off of items before the event,

Proceeds of the sale benefit the Johnsburg Youth Commission.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Santa returns to North Creek, arriving at the Ski Bowl at about noon — and he’s scheduled to ride through town on a fire truck from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ■