Holiday fest in Lake George draws a crowd, surpasses expectations

× Bernice Parks of Guilderland tends to her granddaughter Dec. 8 at the first-ever Christkindlmarkt festival in Lake George, while baby Anna Hughes gazes at the holiday lights and people browsing among the handcrafted goods offered by vendors. The three-day festival drew about triple the number of people expected for its debut year. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Sunday afternoon, Kristen Hanifin gazed out at dozens of people entering Festival Commons to attend Adirondack Christkindlmarkt.

“This has been an amazing turnout,” she said. “It’s been a constant stream of people over all three days. We’re blowing the doors off of anything we could have imagined.”

Holding the holiday fest was Hanifin’s idea, brought to fruition in conjunction with Scott Hayden of the Adirondack Folk School and a number of volunteers and sponsors.

Hanifin is director of special events and convention for the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau.

With about 4,500 people attending, Adirondack Christkindlmarkt — reflecting a centuries-old tradition in Germany and elsewhere in Europe — tripled the attendance estimated for the first-ever festival.

A number of the vendors at the event sold out of various wares or food offerings. Hanifin reported that vendors she polled said they are eager to return next year.

She said that vendor Roy Waddell of German Wurst Haus of Queensbury returned to his headquarters Saturday night after running out of 100 pounds of German potato salad, and worked until 1 a.m. to prepare 100 more pounds for Sunday’s crowd.

Other vendors experienced similar fortunate dilemmas, she added.

The festival was held in two heated tents, one 60 feet by 90 feet for the vendors of crafts and holiday goods; and the other, 30 feet by 60 feet, hosting food booths and entertainment.

The holiday craft tent, adorned with festive decorations and lighting, routinely held capacity crowds last weekend. The food and entertainment tent was regularly crammed with people.

Plans for next year ­already being discussed — include more vendors and a larger food tent, Hanifin said.

“Everyone has said they want us to grow next year,” she said.

Crafts offered by vendors included various holiday ornaments, handmade soaps, custom cutting boards, pottery, handmade clothing, homemade rustic wood furniture, Shaker-style oval wooden boxes, and various items crafted by artisans at the Adirondack Folk School in Lake Luzerne.

Entertainment included a dozen or so regional musicians as well as the Enzian Bavarian Dance Group from Cleveland, NY.

On Saturday, Bill Penny of Pennyworks Pottery watched people look at the array of earthenware handcrafted by Penny and his wife Mary of Easton, NY.

“This crowd is well beyond my expectations, Penny said.

Nearby, Erin Hughes of Clifton Park watched her mother Bernice Parks of Guilderland play with Hughes’ baby, 8-month-old Anna while a stream of people circulated in the vendor tent.

“Our family has German heritage,” Hughes said. “We heard about the Christkindlmarkt, and we thought it would be a neat holiday event to attend.”

Not far way, John McDonnell of Sacred Heart Church stood next to the booth were church member Dina Viola and McDonnell’s wife Kathleen were selling an array of Christmas cookies as well as religious articles and mementos.

The cookies were made by a half-dozen women of the church, and McDonnell baked them in the church’s oven. His reward was being allowed to eat all the broken and burnt cookies, he said.

“I can vouch that the cookies are very good, and the people here appreciate them,” he said. “It’s been very busy here today and people are in good spirits!”