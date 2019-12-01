Holiday Shopping & Dining Night in Ticonderoga

× Expand Photo provided Erin Mullen TACC’s Erin Mullen puts the finishing touch on the evening’s many festivities.

TICONDEROGA | As part of the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce’s 10th-annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration, Holiday Shopping & Dining Night encourages Ti residents to support local businesses while taking advantage of special discounts and promotions throughout town Friday, Dec. 6.

Included in the evening's happenings are a Holiday Farmers Market set up in TACC’s offices (94 Montcalm St.) from 5-8 p.m. Farmers and other vendors will have fresh farm-raised meats, baked goods, and gift-worthy hand-crafted items for sale. Live holiday music provided by the Ticonderoga Central School Music Department will usher shoppers and revelers on cheerful notes of holiday-themed music. (Visit TACC’s Facebook page for locations and times.) The annual Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m. and finishes up at 7:30 p.m. The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership has put together free gift certificate raffles.

Other participating businesses include Burgoyne Grill/Best Western Plus, Burleigh’s Luncheonette, Fox and Fern, Lakeside Regional Church/Trades of Hope, Maddens Pub, Optics of Ticonderoga, Stewart’s Shops of Ticonderoga, St. Mary’s School, Sugar & Spice Country Shoppe, The Country Florist & Gifts, The Candy Corner, the Downtown Gallery/Ti Arts, the Garrison Gym, Ticonderoga Historical Society, Ticonderoga Heritage Museum, Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-op, TiNY Wellness Center, Tractor Supply Company, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant, Wal-Mart of Ticonderoga, Where The Light Is Good Photography and Your Quilt Shoppe.

The Ti Area Chamber of Commerce is also a Tiny Tim Program and Local Food Pantry drop-off location. They remind us that helping those in need is another part of celebrating the holidays and helps breathe life into the deeper meaning behind Christmas.

For full details, contact TACC’s office at 518-585-6619, or visit their Facebook page. ■