Holzer appointed interim supervisor in Wilmington

× Expand Photo provided Roy Holzer (right) was sworn in by Town Clerk Gerald Bruce (left) Tuesday as interim supervisor for the Town of Wilmington. The community lost longtime supervisor Randy Preston after a long battle with cancer took his life in July.

WILMINGTON | The Town Council here has appointed Roy Holzer interim supervisor until the November election.

Holzer was selected by the council at the August Town Council meeting after the community lost longtime Supervisor Randy Preston, who died of cancer on July 18. Deputy Supervisor Darin Forbes has served in the role over the past month.

A nominating committee of town officials also submitted Holzer’s name on the People’s Party line to take Preston’s spot in a bid for supervisor on the November ballot.

Despite the immense sense of loss, Holzer said, the important step is to pull together, keep the community moving forward and regroup.

“I’m working on getting the office sorted and organized,” Holzer said last Wednesday morning in an interview with the Sun.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Town of Wilmington and I look forward to working with the town board and the people of Wilmington to move ahead. I have a good working knowledge of town initiatives and operations, and we’re going to try and make Randy proud.”

As a local business owner, Holzer has long been involved with growth initiatives in Wilmington, from reinstating gasoline pumps in the community years ago, to keeping local store shelves stocked as owner of the Little Super Market, which he ran for over 20 years and sold to his niece and nephew in May. Holzer’s current business effort is rebuilding and renovating food and lodging properties at Whiteface Corners.

Work with town government and services isn’t new stuff to Holzer. He held the supervisor’s post from 1996 until 1999. He was first elected town councilman in 1983 at age 18 and served for 25 years on the Wilmington Fire & Rescue company. Holzer and his wife Becky Rondeau Holzer have one daughter.

“It’s an honor and I promise to work hard for our community,” Holzer said of the interim assignment.

“This appointment is only to fill the vacancy through November. I will still be on the ballot in the upcoming election and hope to earn everyone’s support.”

Holzer faces a contested race in the upcoming election against independent candidate Xiaoyan Saunderson.