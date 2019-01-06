Home safety education offered to Clinton County residents

PERU | For the next three months, members of the Clinton County Health Department’s Healthy Neighborhoods Program will be going door-to-door to offer residents of Peru safety surveys.

These brief, in-home surveys are designed to identify and educate residents on health and safety concerns.

Home safety products — such as carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, first aid kits, flashlights, asthma safety materials and child safety products — are some of the items that are provided by the Healthy Neighborhoods Program.

Members may provide information and referrals regarding available community resources for which a family may qualify. Participation in the Healthy Neighborhoods Program is free and open to all Clinton County residents.

For more information about Healthy Neighborhoods or to schedule an appointment, contact Healthy Neighborhoods at 518-565-4870 or visit clintonhealth.org.