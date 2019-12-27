Home sweet home

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel CT Court Housing 1 Assemblyman Billy Jones cracks a joke about the snowy North Country weather while discussing the importance of affordable housing in the region.

PLATTSBURGH | Dozens of people will be starting 2020 in their own home thanks to the successful completion of an affordable housing project in the town of Plattsburgh.

“I love it,” Sandy Covel, a resident of Connecticut Court, told several state and local officials on hand to celebrate the complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently. Covel’s emotions got the best of her, fighting back tears as she spoke on a cold, snowy day.

“I was happy when I was told that I was going to move here. I’m so happy now.”

Covel has been living in her home since March.

“I have a one bedroom apartment, and I have my own washer and dryer. And, I have a couch, which I didn’t have in my old place that I used to live at.”

Covel also said her favorite part about her home is that she has her own bedroom instead of just a studio or small apartment. She lives in one of 40 new, energy-efficient units built on what was a vacant 5.3-acre parcel of land formerly used for Plattsburgh Air Force Base housing. That includes ten supportive homes for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“Nothing is more sacred to the people than a home,” Executive Director for the Advocacy and Resource Center Robin Pierce said. “A home is not just where you live. It’s where you are. Home provides each of us with safety, security, a sense of belonging, identity and privacy, among other things. But, most of all, our homes give us stability and a sense of peace in our lives.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal and Office for People With Developmental Disabilities teamed up with the ARC to build the $9 million housing development.

Assemblyman Billy Jones was among state and local leaders touting the importance of the complex for the town.

“Providing people with this kind of community and this affordable and accessible housing, there’s no greater thing you can do for someone than provide them with a home.”

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel CT-Court-Housing Connecticut Court resident Sandy Covel prepares to cut the ribbon to celebrate the new affordable housing development in the town of Plattsburgh.

Officials also pointed out that places like Connecticut Court ensure all people, regardless of the challenges they face in life, can feel like they are part of a community.

“We need more affordable housing. We need more projects like this in our community,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “This is only the beginning. We will be inspired by your example to bring more projects, more villages like this, where we can lift up every member of our community.” ■