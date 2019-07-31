Honing their safety skills

× Expand Photo by Melody Thomas Photography River rafting guides representing Square Eddy Expeditions attempt to turn over a raft in a timed competitive event during a prior edition of the annual Adirondack Guide Olympics — held yearly in North Creek to hone the guides’ whitewater safety skills. The fifth-annual Olympics, held July 26, exhibited intense but friendly competition, followed by an afternoon of live music and camaraderie.

NORTH CREEK | The annual Adirondack Guide Olympics that challenges the skills of river-rafting guides on the Hudson River was held July 26 — and it featured intense but friendly competition.

Most of the events featured in the fifth-annual Guide Olympics had esoteric names like Three-to-One Haul, Z-Drag, Live Bait Rescue, Foot Entrapment Rescue and Throw-back Toss — but they referred to practical skills that are vital for the rafting guides, enabling them to protect the safety of people taking whitewater rafting trips.

Five teams of six guides competed in a series of events over two hours or so in North Creek’s Riverside Park.

The timed competitive events included paddling, rescuing a manned raft stuck in the river, inflating a raft with two hand pumps, tying knots, throwing a bag of rescue rope and dragging a five-ton bus — with people-power and pulleys — more than 30 yards or so.

Emory Clark, a four-year guide with Adirondac Rafting Co. of Indian Lake, talked of how the competition kept the guides’ abilities sharp.

“Most all the techniques used here are rescue techniques that every raft guide needs to know and be proficient at,” he said, noting that his rafting company has won the Olympics several times over the competition’s five-year history.

Clark’s teammate P.J. King expressed appreciation to Peter Morehouse and Stephanie Leonard, organizers of the Olympics.

“It’s a really awesome event,” he said.

Three-year competitor Elizabeth Zerilli of North River’s Adirondack River Outfitters Team I offered her thoughts about the Olympics.

“This is all about teamwork,” she said. “It’s a beautiful, awesome afternoon.”

Zerilli’s teammate Nick Sprague, who leads river rafting expeditions nearly every day of the week, said earlier that he was looking forward to the competitive events — as it was his first time participating in the Olympics.

“I’m pretty stoked,” Sprague said.

Four-year competitor Linc Marsac — an all-star multi-sport athlete in high school who moved to northern Warren County to become a boat builder and co-founder of Square Eddy Expeditions, also remarked on the Olympics.

“I always look forward to these events — I always like to get wet,” said Marsac, who off-season serves as Minerva-Newcomb High School’s basketball coach. “Also, the competition keeps our community sharp on all their whitewater safety techniques.”

Results, 2019 Adirondack Guide Olympics:

First place: Adirondac Rafting Co.

Second place: Adirondack River Outfitters Team I

Third place: Square Eddy Expeditions

Fourth place: “The Creeky Beavers” - a merged team of guides from North Creek Rafting Co. and Beaver Brook Outfitters of Wevertown

Fifth place: Adirondack River Outfitters Team II