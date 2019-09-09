Honor walk held for Dalton Criss

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Dalton Criss poses for a picture with his family — (from left) Barbara, Dalton, Danielle and Dexter — at his high-school graduation. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Dalton Criss was known for his skills in wrestling and football. He won the VII section title in his weight class two years in a row for wrestling. Prev Next

PERU | Recent graduate of Peru High School Dalton Criss, who died Aug. 20, was remembered for his kindness, love for sports and being a part of a respected and loving family.

Criss, 18, was driving in the car with his mother, Barbara Criss, 55, who was in intensive care at the University of Vermont Health Center in Burlington, Vt. She was reported to be in stable condition. Dalton, 18, is the son of SUNY Plattsburgh professor Dexter Criss, who is also the conductor of the college’s Gospel Choir.

Dalton was a successful football player and wrestler for Peru High School, winning the Section VII title in the 285-pound class his junior and senior years.

“(Dalton) was always upbeat, always engaging with the younger kids and being a role model to them,” Section VII New York State wrestling and football official D.J. Barber said.

“He brought positivity to the whole gymnasium he was in ... the energy was insane every time he as on the mat. I didn’t know him that well, but I knew his heart was huge.”

Dalton registered as an organ donor when he was 17, and his heart has already been given to a transplant patient, saving their life. An honor walk was held for Dalton and his generosity. The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, which Dalton played drums for, sang as Dalton was brought down the hall to the operating room in a gurney alongside his sister, Danielle, and father. There, his heart was removed and given to another patient. Friends, family, hospital staff and those who knew the Criss family lined the halls in support.

Dalton was to begin classes at SUNY Plattsburgh Monday, Aug. 26. Employees of the college who are seeking support can call the Employee Assistance Program at 518-564-3277. Students can call the Counseling Center at 518-564-3086 or make appointments in person at the center office. Peru Central School District is also holding grief counseling sessions for students, graduates, parents, staff and faculty. The on-campus phone number is 518-643-6431.

The high school held a celebration of life memorial for Dalton on Aug. 28, where students and staff were brought together to remember the happy teenager they knew and loved. SUNY Plattsburgh also held a campus gathering in support of Dexter Criss Aug. 27.

“It was a terrible shock to and our whole wrestling family along with a number of people from all walks of life,” Peru Indians coach Gary Edwards said. “I and my wife were able to see Dalton twice (Tuesday), my last visit was to say my final goodbye.”

“My heart is broken to hear about the passing of such a great young man and student athlete. Dalton was a joy to cover in football and wrestling,” The Sun Sports Editor Kieth Lobdell said. “He was someone I always saw smiling and talking up with his teammates, but he was also the first to reach out and shake the opponents with that same smile. As a sports department, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and the Peru High School community.”

There is a GoFundMe online, “Support Criss Family’s Medical/Funeral Expenses,” to help the Criss family at gofundme.com. It was already two-thirds of the way toward the goal of $75,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Cards and flowers can be sent to Barbara Criss and family, University of Vermont Medical Center, surgical intensive care, 111 Colchester Ave., McClure Level 3, Burlington, VT 05401.