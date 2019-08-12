Horicon CEO awarded for promoting purity of Adirondack waterways

× Expand Photo provided Town of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson poses with an award for distinguished stewardship of area waterways presented to him by officials of the Adirondack Lakes Alliance at their annual symposium held Aug. 1 at Paul Smith’s Cpllege. For years, Simpson has worked through various organizations to lobby for the abatement of invasive species as well as advocating for the protection of water quality.

BRANT LAKE | The Adirondack Lakes Alliance has honored Town of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson for his half-dozen years of advocacy work towards protecting the environmental quality of lakes and rivers in the Adirondacks.

The award was presented Aug. 1 at the Alliance’s annual symposium, held at Paul Smith’s College.

Simpson was honored for distinguished stewardship of area waterways and their surroundings, as well as outstanding service to Adirondack communities.

In the award presentation, Lakes Alliance executive director Ed Griesmer of Loon Lake noted that Simpson worked diligently through various organizations — the statewide lake association and an influential group of municipal regional officials — as well as in his role as a Warren County Supervisor — to advance efforts toward protection of Adirondack waterways.

In addition to being active with the Adirondack Lakes Alliance, Matt serves as president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, which has lobbied the state to combat both aquatic and land-based invasive species.

The Lakes Alliance, which represents 60 member lake associations in the Adirondack region and 45 individual members — has been highly active in this effort, coordinating volunteer efforts to curb invasive species as well as lobbying the state for financing projects, enacting legislation, and boosting public education regarding the eradication of invasive species. Simpson is a charter member of the group, which was launched in 2014.

Held all day on Aug. 1, the Alliance’s symposium focused on approaches to combat invasive species as well as examining the threat of harmful algal blooms, and effective approaches to protecting water quality.

Warren County Soil and Water District Director Jim Lieberum of Warrensburg gave a presentation titled “What’s Happening in Your Watershed, and Why It’s Important,” and former Town of Chester Supervisor Fred Monroe moderated a session in which town official, including Simpson, described the water quality issues they were experiencing — and working to solve.

Guest speaker at the symposium was state Department of Environmental Conservation Deputy Commissioner for Natural Resources Margaret Murphy, who moderated a forum on harmful algae blooms and how they can effect the local economy. Rebecca Gorney, coordinator for the state’s harmful algal bloom monitoring program, and Upstate Freshwater Institute Director Dave Matthews also gave presentations.

Reflecting on his award, Simpson credited the dozens of other Alliance members who have dedicated many hours of work toward protecting Adirondack waterways.

“I’m honored and humbled to be recognized like this,” he said. “I think we live in such a special part of New York State — We must protect our waters and woodlands; they are our greatest assets — and preserving them is our mission.”