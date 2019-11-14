Hospital offers free screenings

ELIZABETHTOWN | The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the Cancer Services Program of Northeastern New York will host Women’s Health Night on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the hospital’s Elizabethtown campus. The event will offer health screenings and education free of charge, and a special instructor-led paint class for a small fee.

Screenings will be offered by appointment from noon to 4:30 p.m. and include: mammography and clinical breast exam; pap/pelvic test; colon screening (if eligible); bone density; cholesterol; A1C (blood sugar); body mass index; blood pressure; and pulse oximetry (oxygen level). Uninsured and insured women may schedule a free screening in advance by calling 518-324-7671. When applicable, health insurance will be billed.

“We work with partners like Elizabethtown Community Hospital to help uninsured women and women whose coverage doesn’t cover the cost of the screening get checked for breast cancer,” said DiDi Remchuk, the Cancer Services Program of Northeastern New York program coordinator. “That’s why we’re here; to provide potentially life-saving breast, cervical, and colon cancer screenings to eligible New York residents.”

“The value of routine screenings cannot be overstated. These exams can help prevent or detect cancer and other chronic illnesses,” said Julie Tromblee, vice president and chief nursing officer at the UVM Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital. “Many women are busy and put off their preventive screenings. We want as many women in our community as possible to have access to these exams because we have seen just how important they can be in saving lives.”

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Laura DeAngelis, breast health educator, “previvor,” and board certified patient advocate, will share her personal journey. Vendors, free refreshments, giveaways, and prize drawings will be available throughout the evening. This year’s raffle prizes include dinner for two at The View, part of the award-winning Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa in Lake Placid.

The United States Preventive Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that women with no family or personal history of breast cancer, or no genetic risk, have a mammogram every two years between the ages of 50 and 74. However, some women may need to be screened younger than age 50 or more often based on their risk factors or symptoms. For women who are at average risk of colorectal cancer, the USPSTF recommends women at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 50. Women with a family history of colorectal cancer should talk to their primary care physician to see if screening should begin at an earlier age. For more information on the USPSTF recommendations, please visit uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org.

The Cancer Services Program of Northeastern New York is a state funded initiative administered by the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties.

The UVM Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital offers free screenings and health fairs throughout the year. For more information on Women’s Health Night and other events, please call 518-873-3125 or visit https://www.ech.org/About-Us/Special-Events-and-Programs. ■