House Passes Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted today to pass the CARES Act, the 3rd legislative phase of Congress’ emergency coronavirus response. This stimulus provides economic relief to small businesses and hardworking families across the North Country.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, I have prioritized support for our hospitals, healthcare workers, small businesses, and families in the North Country as we combat and ultimately beat COVID-19,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I strongly advocated for this economic rescue package focused on North Country small businesses and families in need of immediate relief, and today, Congress came together to deliver that relief for the American worker. I will continue to work on a bipartisan basis to overcome this public health crisis and the economic challenges and uncertainty that have come with it.”