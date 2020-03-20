Hudson Headwaters developed webpage COVID-19 info

× Expand File Photo Hudson Headwaters Website COVID-19 Hudson Headwaters has developed a webpage that provides COVID-19 information

Hudson Headwaters has developed a webpage that provides COVID-19 information upon which patients, community members and media can rely. Visit www.hhhn.org. Please feel free to share this website and the associated information.

Hudson Headwaters has established “drive up” screening at its health centers in Warrensburg, at its West Mountain 2 location in Queensbury, Moreau Family Health, Plattsburgh Family Health, Champlain Family Health and Ticonderoga Family Health.

Initial screening of patients involves questions about symptoms and a rapid influenza test.

Those who test negative for flu tests are sent, with a provider order, to local hospitals for COVID-19 testing.

At some select sites and under certain circumstances (based on patient history), we are doing COVID-19 testing. This may continue until test supplies are no longer available.

The network is working to obtain additional “drive-up” tents for the health centers.

Our providers have ordered approximately 80 COVID-19 tests each day. Many people initially screened tested positive for flu, which allows people to be treated and cared for appropriately.

Hudson Headwaters has screened many times this number each day.

Roughly half of all patients currently going through the initial screening process have been identified as having flu.

There have been no positive COVID-19 cases among Hudson Headwaters staff or its patients.

Supply levels remain a concern throughout the region and across the state; we are working with state officials, and private enterprise whenever possible, to help fulfill the needs of our organization.

To allow for social distancing and to slow the spread of COVID-19, Hudson Headwaters is scaling back some of its upcoming patient appointments – those who have scheduled routine screening mammograms, DEXA scans, and even some annual exams may be contacted by Hudson Headwaters staff to reschedule those appointments – possibly months ahead. In terms of specialist visits, this applies to: orthopedics, endocrinology, cardiology, ENT, and vascular.

Hudson Headwaters is actively exploring ways to provide services to our patients via audio and audio/visual visits. This is a rapidly evolving process; you can anticipate more information about this next week.

Hudson Headwaters is planning for a decrease in its clinical staff; including how to best re-deploy staff as needed. This is not an imminent situation; it is simply for planning purposes, during this challenging time. ■