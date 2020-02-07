Hudson Headwaters improves patient communication

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Hudson-Headwaters One year later: Plattsburgh’s Hudson Headwaters Health Network center has been open now for one year. The health center is located at 87 Plaza Boulevard with CVPH outpatient offices.

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh’s Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) center, located at 87 Plaza Boulevard, is celebrating its one-year anniversary since opening Feb. 4, 2019. The health center is one of 19 in Upstate New York and the North Country, from Glens Falls to Champlain, and Ticonderoga to Indian Lake.

In the last year, the Plattsburgh center has gained over 5,000 patients, according to Jane Hooper, Community Relations Manager, and accounts for around 16,000 appointments. Plattsburgh HHHN center focuses on family offers a number of services, primarily family primary care, including immunizations, gynecology, pediatrics, lab testing, mental health services and more.

“Behavioral health services is becoming something that’s there’s definitely a need, there’s been a need for a long time,” Hooper said. “So we’ve incorporated into our health centers.”

HHHN is further improving its communication with patients through technology. Within the last year, the health network has increased options when it comes to the HHHN patient portal, a website where patients can go to view their bills, statements/lab results, appointments and more.

“It is important that we make patient access as easy as possible,” Hooper said. “So many of us do not have access to our family calendar during the daytime hours – when we’d need to call the health center. This technology allows people to make appointments when it is most convenient for them to do so.”

Patients will also be able to receive information via text and confirm appointments for convenience. If a patient ahead of them cancels, the health center can let them know through their cell phone that there is an earlier, open appointment.

Hudson Headwaters in Plattsburgh is open Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Appointments can be made online at hhhn.org, or by calling 518-536-7060. One can also sign up for the patient portal through HHHN’s website.

“As a ‘primary care’ practice, we deliver care to people of all ages,’” the HHHN website says. “When illness strikes, we’re the first place you call, and where you will return for care throughout your life. Our teams are trained to listen so they can understand your needs and find the best way to help you and your family.” ■