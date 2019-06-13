Hudson Headwaters opens in Plattsburgh

× The new Hudson Headwaters Network in Plattsburgh was built specifically for the convenience of the patients. The building, which is on the bus route, is located right in the middle of the CVPH plaza, working together to give everyone close access to other services patients need.

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh’s Hudson Headwaters Family Health Center hosted its grand opening ceremony June 5. The building, which officially opened to patients in February, is one of now 18 health centers in upstate New York and features 20 exam rooms, two treatment rooms, two consultation rooms and two behavioral health rooms, offering primary care for all ages.

Hudson Headwaters in Plattsburgh is now able to access Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital services such as the Diagnostic Center and Blood Donor Center for the convenience of patients. The center was funded by a $3.6 million in Capital Restructuring Financing Program (CRFP) grant from New York state.

Hudson Headwaters has been in northern Clinton County for seven years now, and in the Adirondacks for more than 35. Its comprehensive services include primary care, urgent care, pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, dentistry and laboratory services and imaging.

‘REALLY, REALLY IMPRESSED’

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

At the grand opening ceremony was CEO of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network Dr. Tucker Slingerland, who has been with Hudson Headwaters for nine years as a family physician, and still continues to see patients. Since its opening in February, the Plattsburgh Hudson Headwaters Family Health Center has exceeded expectations in regard to its services to the community members.

“We knew that this building would be a hit, but we are really, really impressed with how many patients have come here and its growth,” Slingerland said in an interview with The Sun. “At this point, we’re seeing more than a thousand patients a month. We’re super happy that these are people that have been attracted to the building and what we offer here and the services nearby offered by CVPH.”

Also at the grand opening to speak included the COO of Hudson Headwaters Network Dominick Bizzarro, president and chief operating officer of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and President of Alice Hyde Medical Center Michelle LeBeau, and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, as well as representatives from the offices of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and State Assemblyman Billy Jones.

“Right now, we’re seeing historic investments in many arenas of our community that we can be very proud of,” Cashman said in his speech. “Unless you have a community that can wake up every day and feel comforted by the fact that no matter where you are on the age spectrum that you’re going to have the services and affordable services to be able to maintain a lifestyle of activity and good health. We’re really proud that the Town of Plattsburgh now becomes part of that triangle of health in our greater region.”

The Hudson Headwaters Health Network is located in the middle of the CVPH plaza specifically for the convenience and comfort of the patients. Connected via hallway, the CVPH plaza services available to patients include H.K. Freedman Renal Center, Women’s Imaging, Diagnostic Center, Kevin J. Carroll Ambulatory Surgery Center, North Country Regional Blood Donor Center, Wound Care Center and Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh.

PROGRESSIVE ACTIONS

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

On behalf of the office of Stefanik, a congressional certificate was presented to Slingerland and LeBeau to commemorate the grand opening. Bizzarro then ended the talking session explaining the progressive actions the Plattsburgh Hudson Headwaters is taking for the convenience of its patients.

“If you’re a patient of this health center and a user of our portal … we’re going to be giving patients the ability to schedule appointments, certain types of appointments, new patients especially, follow-up visits and safe visits for patients who have an acute problem that needs to be addressed,” Bizzarro said.

The Plattsburgh Hudson Headwaters, which is located along the bus route, is open Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday/Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are currently three physicians, three nurse practitioners and one physician assistant on site, supported by RN and LPNs to make a total of 22 on staff. This summer, the group is planning on adding four additional primary care providers.