Hudson Headwaters welcomes 4 primary care physicians

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris A place for families: The Champlain Family Health center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CHAMPLAIN/PLATTSBURGH | Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) is bringing on four new primary care physicians and a nurse practitioner between the Champlain and newer Plattsburgh locations. Ashley Bernotas, MD, and David Ellsworth, DO, will be establishing their practices at Plattsburgh Family Health, along with Family Nurse Practitioner Suzanne LaBorde. Aaron Esterson, MD, and Stephen Winfield, MD, will divide their schedules between Champlain Family Health and Plattsburgh Family Health.

For those in the North Country unfamiliar with the growing company, Hudson Headwaters is a health center generally located in the capital district. The health network however is making its way through upstate New York, its newest location at the Plattsburgh CVPH Plaza.

“Hudson Headwaters is so established in the Glens Falls/Schroon Lake area, but up here they’re just getting to know what the organization is,” HHHN Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper said.

Hudson Headwaters in the Plattsburgh/Champlain area is specifically looking to hire licensed practical nurses (LPNs) at multiple locations, which are harder to find than physicians.

“(LPNs) are in charge of the whole visit - they bring the patients in, do their intake, vital signs, history of what’s been going on with them recently,” RN at the Champlain location Melissa Gooley said. “They do any testing that needs to be done prior to the visit. We also have lots of point-of-care testing that can be done, as far as strep tests, flu tests, urine - all of that.”

Hudson Headwaters is looking to start a new medical procedure in which the LPNs stay with the patient throughout the entire appointment. While the doctor is able to speak to and examine further the patient, the LPN will stay and take notes in the back. This increases the relationship between doctor and patient, feeling as if they’ve been paid more attention to, while also getting detailed notes. However, nursing students often feel they need to work in hospitals after medical school, according to Gooley, who, herself, felt the same way until starting at Hudson Headwaters.

“I love one on one with my patients, I do more at the health center than the hospital,” she said. “There’s so much more you can do as a nurse - you’re taking care of male, female, birth, end of life and every diagnosis possible.”

Hudson Headwaters Health Network locations offer comprehensive primary care for all ages, from newborns to teens, adults to retirees - including women’s health, integrated behavioral health and social work support. The health centers in Plattsburgh and Champlain have been developed in close partnership with CVPH. The location and design of the health centers ensure that they are located adjacent to other health services provided by the hospital, including lab and radiology, for the convenience of patients.

To make an appointment or find out any other information, contact Plattsburgh Family Health at 518-536-7060 or Champlain Family Health at 518-298-2691. Hudson Headwaters also has a website, hhhn.org, where job listings for the network are posted for anyone interested in pursuing a career through HHHN.