Hugs, smiles abound as Wayne Stock hosts crowd

Photo by Paul Heid Two guitarists of a noted regional band strike a chord together Aug. 3 during the second day of Wayne Stock XII held in North Creek. The free festival is held to raise money to help area individuals and families who are experiencing various calamities.

NORTH CREEK | A local emergency medical technician walked up to the entrance of the Wayne Stock music festival Aug. 3 — the second day of the two-day event held in North Creek Ski Bowl Park —and he introduced himself to Tammy Bukovinsky, wife of Wayne, for whom the festival was named.

“I loaded your husband into the ambulance back in 2008 after his motorcycle crash,” the man said to Tammy, adding that Wayne’s injuries were among the worst he’d ever seen. Tammy described the incident last Sunday, recalling that she thanked him and hugged him, then directed the EMT toward Wayne, who was cruising the festival grounds on a golf cart.

“It was a such a wonderful moment,” she said. “The EMT couldn’t believe how much Wayne had recovered — It ‘blew him away’ that Wayne was even alive.”

Just months after that calamitous crash, the local fire company held the first Wayne Stock to help raise money for Wayne Bukovinsky’s medical expenses and recovery. Tammy and Wayne continued holding the fundraising festival from 2009 through the present day to local help people facing catastrophic incidents or extreme financial stress.

Now, their charity is a registered non-profit organization called the North County Hardship Fund, and individuals or families fill out online forms detailing the hardship they are facing — whether it’s a cancer treatments, a home fire or a severe injury — and qualifying recipients get $1,000 grants, Tammy said. People from Warren, Essex, Hamilton, Washington and Saratoga counties are welcome to apply for assistance, she said.

“The Hardship Fund grants give people a little help until the big help arrives, like Social Services,” she said. “Since 2010, the Fund has handed out over $200,000.”

Tammy spent the entire two-day festival, like she has each year, greeting people at the gate. She passed out lanyards that she and Wayne made over the past 11 months to each festival-goer — representing a backstage pass. It’s a tradition with the Bukovinskys.

In turn, many of those attending make free-will donations to the Hardship Fund, and place substantial bids on donated items and services in live and silent auctions during the festival. Tammy and many of the festival attendees share hugs, she said.

“It’s the best warm-feeling fundraiser you’ll ever go to,” she said after Wayne Stock 2019 concluded, adding that smiles were seen everywhere on both days across the festival grounds. “Wayne Stock is like a backyard barbecue on steroids — it’s a big community reunion.”

WAYNE STOCK HONORED WITH NATIONAL AWARD

In 2013, Wayne Stock received national attention when it was awarded as the “Best Community Celebration” in the U.S. by the Johnsonville Sausage Co. of Wisconson, competing with events up to 70 times larger. Wayne Stock won by public vote. At that time, a Johnsonville representative noted that Wayne Stock “best showcased the spirit of our nation.”

At Wayne Stock 2019, a total of 648 festival-goers were greeted by Tammy at the entrance Friday night and Saturday. This attendance figure doesn’t include the 120-or-so volunteers that help ensure the event runs smoothly.

Unlike most years, rain didn’t fall on Wayne Stock XII. The sunny weather, however, meant 85-degree weather, but festival-goers either gathered under canopies or were cooled down by Gore Mountain’s snowmaking towers, donated and employed as misting sprayers at the fest.

Ice cream, donated by Stewart’s Shops, was also available to take the edge off the heat. A food concession was operated by the Waldron family, who for years ran Andy’s Restaurant in North Creek.

Professional stage lighting was donated by Specialized Audio-Visual Inc. of Clifton Park — and their gesture might be related to Wayne Bukovinky’s 15-year career with Creative Stage Lighting of North Creek. In the mid-2000s, Wayne was the lighting crew chief on Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell III” tour, and he also served as a lighting technician with the band Maroon 5.

Also, the sound system for Wayne Stock XII was donated by Pick Acks Productions of Thurman, represented by Joe Groff, Kent Gregson and Jeff Britton, Tammy said.

“They’ve done it every single year,” Bukovinsky said. “They are like family to us.”

Also, for two years, Davidson Brothers’ Brewing Co. of Lake George has sold beer at the event and has given the Hardship fund a percentage of their revenue.

The bands donated their time and talents. Five singer-songwriters performed on Friday evening, and eight bands were onstage noon and 11 p.m. Saturday.

The fact that there was no admission charge meant everyone, regardless of means, was able to enjoy the festival experience, Tammy said.

“Year after year, we see more and more people whom we’ve assisted come through the gate,” she said. “They say ‘Thank you so much for helping us,’ and we share big hugs, and this is what it’s all about.”