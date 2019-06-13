Hundreds gather at memorial ceremony honoring WCS teacher Io Bruce

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall About 200 people of Warrensburg and surrounding communities attended a memorial service held June 5 at the town recreation field to honor Warrensburg High School teacher Io Bruce who passed away May 30.

WARRENSBURG | About 200 people participated in a community memorial service held June 5 to honor Warrensburg High School teacher Io Bruce who passed away unexpectedly May 30.

The evening candlelight ceremony, held in the pavilion on the Warrensburg Recreation Field, featured a Powerpoint video depicting the highlights of Io Bruce’s life. During this service, WCS students, alumni, and community members also shared their thoughts about the revered teacher and friend.

Kayla Sweet, a 2016 graduate of WCS and now a student at Siena College, looked out over the crowd that gathered for the ceremony. Kayla had given the keynote speech at the school’s honor society induction ceremony — at Io Bruce’s request — just four days before her passing.

“Io’s ability to connect with everybody, regardless of what they were going through, was amazing —she just loved everyone,” Sweet said, noting they texted each other often. “She encouraged people to be an unapologetic version of themselves.”

1983 Warrensburg High School graduate Amy Combs-Baker, a classmate and close friend of Io since elementary school, shared her thoughts.

“Io genuinely cared about people,” Amy Combs-Baker said, noting that both Io and her husband Matt Bruce, also a local teacher, enriched the lives of hundreds of students. Io, she said, reached out to students, lifting their spirits in both good times or tough circumstances — mentoring them, if needed, through emotional turmoil or personal challenges. “She gave all the kids hope — she really was a light to all of them.”

Warrensburg Elementary Principal Amy Langworthy also talked of Io Bruce’s attributes.

“She’s was one of the best educators we’ve had in Warrensburg. For many years to come, her impact will be felt by all of us — and I’m sure that all of her insight will be used by the many students whose lives she touched,” Langworthy said. “She was truly vested in the school and our community, and having every kid be successful in whatever they pursued.”

Io’s mother Greta tearfully talked about the events of her last four or so days visiting Io — hiking Hackensack Mountain, shopping for clothes, preparing a family dinner. She then looked at all the solemn faces lit up with flickering candlelight.

“You were all such an important part of Io’s life,” Greta said. “She just loved you all so much.”

Matt Bruce listened to people talk about how Io had encouraged them to achieve high goals and had inspired them with her ever-present cheerful demeanor.

After people extinguished their candles, he looked around at the crowd and offered his thoughts.

“You are wonderful people,” he said, thanking them for their support. “I love all of you.”

Baylee Smith, a 2016 graduate of Warrensburg, was a student in several classes taught by Io. Smith said that Io had years ago helped her over a summer break to prepare for Regents’ tests that she had struggled with the year before. Smith is now a teacher’s assistant at Prospect Center.

“Io was always reaching out to help students when they needed it — she was like a second mom to everyone, said Smith, who organized the memorial service. “Io was loved by so many people that I thought the town should come together and show how much she meant to all of us.”