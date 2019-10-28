Hundreds of area residents attend Barn Party, held to aid family of Tony Trapasso

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Tony Trapasso (right) and his wife Missy (left) are embraced by Jamiee and Roy Ross (center) Oct. 12 at the 12th edition of the annual Barn Party hosted by the Ross’s to raise funds for people facing hardships. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall At a prior year’s Barn Party held by Roy & Jamiee Ross, Roy Ross stands on the balcony of his barn, fielding bids during an auction for charity. This year’s edition of the event raised $30,800 for the family of Tony Trapasso of Warrensburg, who is enduring Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Prev Next

THURMAN | The 12th-annual Thurman Barn Party & Auction held by Roy and Jamiee Ross raised a substantial sum Oct. 12 to help the family of a prominent area resident who is dealing with a serious illness.

More than 300 people attended, bidding on 90 items donated by area businesses and individuals. The event raised $30,800 for the family of Tony Trapasso of Warrensburg, who is enduring Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The proceeds from the barn party are believed to be a record sum. On Sunday, Roy Ross praised the generosity of people who participated.

“Sincere thanks go to the local businesses and everyone else who donated to make this such a successful event,” he said.

People from all over the region attended, many of them bringing a dish to share. People enjoyed the mountain music performed by legendary singer-guitarist Mike Leddink and family, accompanied by Jim Davis, Roy said. Deejay Jay Siletti of Thurman also provided music during the event.

Square dancing, frivolity and convivial socializing was enjoyed by all, Ross said, with the party beginning mid-afternoon and lasting until midnight.

“People had a really great time while raising money for a worthy cause,” he said.

The Ross’s first Barn Party was held in honor of Jamiee’s mother, Betty Thayer — who died of cancer in the mid-2000s. She had left behind money that was used to build the sturdy two-story barn. In the ensuing years, Roy and Jamiee have held barn parties for various families dealing with cancer or other serious hardships, and over more than 10 years, these events have raised more than $130,000.

Ross noted that Trapasso is facing his syndrome with courage.

“Since Tony contracted Lou Gehrig’s disease about two years ago, he has hiked up Hackensack Mountain well over 200 times,” he said, noting that Trapasso has lost vital motor functions, including speech.

“We had half of Warrensburg here, including many, many members of the Warrensburg Fire Co.,” he said. Ross added that many members of the Trapasso family helped organize the event.

“Tony is very well liked by people in the area,” he said. Trapasso not only operated a deli and general store in Warrensburg — he also worked as a roofer.

Ross added that the citizens of Thurman, Warrensburg and other area towns are renowned for helping others in need.

“Jamiee and I are so thankful that we live in a community of such supportive people,” he said.