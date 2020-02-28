“I can. I will. I’ll try. I’ll do.”

Photo by Kim Dedam essx ctr Judy Rushford Having overcome many challenges already, Judy Rushford is working in earnest with physical therapists at Essex Center to strengthen her body, preparing for a full-leg prosthesis.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Every minute of hard work moves Judy Rushford toward one goal: to stand on two legs and walk again.

Judy is in physical therapy training to prepare for a new prosthesis, a full leg that will connect to her hip.

“They’re working on my ‘trunk,’” Judy said candidly.

Physical therapists at Essex Center have gotten behind her incredible effort, a singular focus now with a 24-year-long backstory of tragedy, pain, human will and perseverance.

Seated in her wheelchair, Judy spoke with the Sun one morning in February.

“This prosthesis is a big deal because they said I couldn’t have one,” she explained.

Not about to leave any stone unturned, Judy uncovered the possibility while shopping for shoes.

“Out of curiosity, I went into Mountain Prosthetics in Plattsburgh,” she said of sheer luck that drew this opportunity to her.

“I asked ‘do you make prosthetic legs that are cut all the way up to the hip bone?’ They told me,‘well, we’ve made two. We can make three. How motivated are you?’”

She said she was ready.

Thus Judy’s life entered a new level of healing.

Just past age 60, Judy Rushford has spent most of the past 24 years in a wheelchair, having survived a tragic car crash that killed her son Jason.

Grit is visible in her voice today.

“I lost my 17-year-old son Jason in that crash on Nov. 4, 1995. We were going to Miner’s to ride horses,” the determined mother said.

Her daughter, Michelle, then age 14, also survived the accident along with a family friend.

The family had built their lives around all kinds of shared activities, from St. Patrick’s choir, scouting and multiple high school sports, to 4-H club outings, helping lead the Tangled Reins 4-H Club.

“My son was into woodworking. He only had one project that didn’t go to the New York State Fair,” Judy said.

“The year he died he was learning to jump on horseback. Stoker was one of his horses. He was in 10th grade at Northeastern Clinton Central School. He was in the school band, he loved the kettle drum. Both of the kids played hockey and soccer. My son played baseball, he did shot-put and discus in track.”

The crash happened early in the morning, Nov. 4.

“We were between Champlain and Chazy, there was no snow on the road. I remember looking out the open car window, it felt like a spring day.”

The car went off the road while making a turn, and flipped nine times.

Ejected from the car, Judy ended up in a field.

“I was at the Medical Center in Burlington for a year with a broken back, crushed vertebrae, a broken right leg and paralyzed from the waist down. I couldn’t feel a thing for years.”

That paralysis did not continue as doctor’s had predicted. Judy recalled the first four tentative steps taken with her parents, Merrill and Marcella Ives, present at Christmas in 1996.

“I wasn’t supposed to walk again. But I’m a fighter,” Judy allowed.

Judy seems to draw strength from her family, from the memory of her son (the local minister considers him “God’s altar boy”), from her daughter, and apparently from life force itself.

“My daughter Michelle has been with me all the way through,” Judy said.

“And my dad always told me there are two ways to look at a challenge: give up or fight to do the best of your ability, strive.”

Eight years ago, Judy’s left leg had to be removed after health complications related to her injuries.

She’s been in medical facilities off, but mostly on, for two years.

At Essex Center, medical staff helped put a physical therapy plan firmly in place.

“The therapists, Val and Taylor, asked me if there were any muscles left in the stump,” Judy said, pressing her hand against her left hip socket.

”I told them, no, that’s dead.”

But it wasn’t so.

“Within months, it started firing up,” Judy said of progress.

“It’s coming back.”

Every nerve and muscle that comes back renews hope.

The full-length leg prosthesis is being built out of titanium.

“They showed me what it’s going to look like,” Judy said with a lilt of her eyebrows.

“It has a strap around the pelvis with three hinges built into the thigh, knee and ankle joints. So, when I hike it up, it will lock.

“My daughter calls me Terminator Mom,” she chuckled.

When possible, Judy spends time with other patients at Essex Center, encouraging those faced with life altering challenges.

The conversation starts with honesty.

“I say, I’m Judy. I know where you’ve been because I’ve been there, too.”

Even incremental steps, no matter how small, can be huge, Judy said.

“’I can. I will. I’ll try. I’ll do.’ I repeat it over and over, it’s what my grandmother used to say.”

It will take about six months to complete the full-leg prosthetic, Judy said, looking toward light beaming in the window.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store. I can’t wait.” ■