I Love My Park Day returns

× Expand File photo At last year’s Scaroon Manor Campground in Pottersville, two girls, Makayla Rounds and Presley Black, took part in the I Love My Park Day cleanup.

PLATTSBURGH | The eighth-annual I Love My Park Day is right around the corner, and the state of New York is preparing to celebrate.

The event — set this year for Saturday, May 4 — was created to get people excited about cleaning up and refurbishing local parks and campgrounds. From bagging litter to planting trees, volunteers throughout the state help how they can to improve the area.

Volunteers are able to sign up online to join different groups and help them with their tasks; and for most of the projects, people of all ages are welcome to participate in making the Earth a cleaner, greener place.

“More people than ever before are enjoying the beautiful and unique outdoor resources New York state has to offer,” Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release. “I Love My Park Day is a great opportunity for these same visitors to give back and help protect our precious natural resources so that others can experience and enjoy our spectacular landscapes, lush forests and fish and wildlife.”

LOCAL EFFORTS

Some of the parks joining in this statewide event include: Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh, 10 a.m. to noon; Ausable Point Campground, 3346 Lakeshore Drive, Peru, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Roaring Brook Falls, 16 Roaring Brook Trail, Keene Valley, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Paradox Pond Campground, Paradox, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Indian Pass Trail at the end of Upper Works Road, Newcomb, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Lake Durant State Campground, 3444 State Road, Blue Mountain Lake, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fish Creek Pond Campground, 4523 Route 30, Saranac Lake, 9 a.m. to 2.p.m.; and Lake George Battleground State Campground, 2224 U.S. 9, Lake George, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Group one at the Point Au Roche State Park, for ages 13 and up, will be planting shrubs, saplings and trees, while the second group, for kids 12 and under, will be helping “beautify” the park with assistance from older volunteers. The third project, for adults 18 and older, will be held after I Love My Park Day and include shrubbery pruning at the beach side of the park.

“This year, because bare root trees have to be planted soon after receipt and because shrubs are best pruned after they have leafed out, we have planned two activities that will take place on alternate dates,” local organizer Nancy Estus told The Sun in an email about the shrubbery at Point Au Roche State Park. “Pruning shrubs of dead wood, for example, can be scheduled at the convenience of 2-4 people who want to spend an hour or two on this activity.”

The Ausable Point Campground, Roaring Brook Falls trailhead, Lake Durant State Campground and Fish Creek Pond each have groups split up to plant trees and shrubbery, and clean up surrounding areas. The Lake Durant State Campground also offers a third project of staining and painting.

The group at the Indian Pass Trail, appropriate for ages 13 and up, will be focusing on drainage and hardening of the trails, along with installing water bars in the ditches. The Lake George Battleground State Campground doesn’t specify online what the groups will be doing, but all ages can join in making the site pristine.

The parks can accommodate “large groups, small groups, college student groups” and “Boy or Girl Scouts,” according to ptny.org. It is suggested that all volunteers bring water, snacks, eye protection and outdoor working or gardening gloves.

NUMBERS

Last year, more than 8,000 volunteers put in 24,000 hours across the 135 New York sites to participate in the event. According to the website, 820 trees were planted, 800-plus bags of trash were removed, 115 picnic tales were repaired/built and 264 gardens were created or enhanced, along with other projects. These are all huge jumps compared to the 2012 statistics, which showed there were a little more than 2,000 volunteers.

DEC Campground Program Supervisor Jessica McBride hopes the numbers will only go up from here.

“I would love to see the expansion of the I Love My Park Day event to include more of our 52 campgrounds and 4 day use areas,” McBride told The Sun in an email. “It’s a terrific way for people who love our facilities to give back, and a great way for those unfamiliar with the locations to discover a new favorite summer spot!”

Go to ptny.wufoo.com to sign up as a volunteer for a specific park or campground. The website encourages people to register online before Friday, May 3, so they will have everyone’s information at the start of the event.