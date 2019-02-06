Ice anglers to raise funds in fight against addiction

CHAZY | Ice anglers from around New England are invited to participate in “Reeling for Recovery” Feb. 16, an ice fishing event where all money will be donated to a large substance abuse facility in upstate New York.

Fishing will take place on Chazy and Chateaugay Lakes.

The derby will begin promptly at 5 a.m. with two separate weigh in stations sending off a flare on each lake. The weigh-in stations will shut down at 3:30 p.m. with all awards to be handed out at 4 p.m. at the Lyon Mountain American Legion Sorrell-Woodward Post 1623. Winning fish will be displayed in an onsite tank.

Fishers and non-fishers alike may enjoy onsite vendors with free samples, face painting, dog sled demo, kids’ casting contest, and snow sculpting contest.

Kid-friendly events will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lyon Mountain American Legion Sorrell-Woodward Post 1623.

Reeling for Recovery was founded in 2017 to help aid the fight against addiction. Jeremiah Haley approached the Champlain Valley Family Center (CVFC) looking to raise awareness and donate all of the profits raised in conjunction with this contest.

To sign up, visit reeling4recovery.com/registration. All registered contestants are automatically signed up for a buffet meal at the award ceremony; one of 200 door prizes and free samples.