Ice Palace construction underway

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo provided Construction of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival “Prehistoric Park” Ice Palace got underway last week. Frigid temperatures are welcome here in order to cut thick blocks of ice from Lake Flower. Photos indicate thickness of blocks and show some of the equipment and I.P.W. 101 volunteer crew harvesting ice for palace construction. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 4 Expand Photo provided × 4 of 4 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

SARANAC LAKE | Ice Palace construction for the 2019 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival began in earnest last week.

The annual winter celebration starts Feb. 1 and runs through Feb. 10, bringing a “Prehistoric Park” theme to village streets, venues and sporting competition.

“This year we’ve had winter weather on our side early and pretty consistently. We got early ice and we’ve had good amounts of snow, too,” Carnival spokeswoman Colleen O’Neill told The Sun. “I think it’s going to add up to a great carnival.”

Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival is among the longest running winter gala celebration in the country, having launched in 1897. It is one of the busiest 10-day festivals in the region.

“This year’s Prehistoric Park theme is so much fun and we’ve heard great feedback and a lot of excitement from the community and visitors,” O’Neill said.

“It’s a theme that I can see all ages embracing. I’m thinking I’ll be seeing a lot of dinosaurs out there. I have a T-Rex head costume myself!”

Tools used to cut and haul ice from the frozen lake look somewhat prehistoric with big sharp teeth and huge claws.

The palace design is often a closely held secret, developed in the days before construction begins.

Ice sculptures, colored interior lights and a maze of ice blocks are often features built by the all-volunteer I.P.W. 101, a “union” of local residents skilled in old-fashioned ice block cutting and stacking techniques.

Official lighting of the Ice Palace will happen on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m., part of the first weekend of events and races, which include the Ladies’ and Little Ladies Fry Pan Toss competition and FlowerBall, a kind of bowling-on-ice.

According to Winter Carnival officials, FlowerBall was “developed by the ‘Flags on the Flower Ice Fishing Gang,’ a group of ice fisherman who found a way to keep occupied when the fish weren’t biting on Lake Flower.”

It is described as “a cross between shuffleboard and curling and fun.”

Gem*Boy returns for Carnival Murder/Mystery Theatre production at the Elks Club with “Death & Acids” at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

And Pendragon Theatre will open with “Guys on Ice: The world’s funniest ice fishing musical,” on its stage at 7:30 p.m.

Both theatre events are presented several times throughout carnival.

Ski races, pond hockey and Snowflake Volleyball are also on tap, along with historically popular innertube races at Mt. Pisgah and the ice skating show at the Saranac Lake Civic Center.

“We’ve got a new event called Skate Lake Colby, sponsored by Adirondack Health, that I think is going to be very popular,” O’Neill said of the list of winter fun.

“There will be an ice skating path and fat tire bike trail on Lake Colby, so people can bring their own skates or try out other ice sports like Nordic skates, kick sleds and fat tire bikes, courtesy of Human Power Planet Earth, located 77 Main Street in Saranac Lake.”

As for the lake ice this year, O’Neill said the blocks cut and lifted from Pontiac Bay near the shore are a foot thick with others cut from deeper waters a few inches thicker.

The Gala Parade will start at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of Carnival, Feb. 9, and is sure to draw thousands of visitors, locals, dinosaurs and many prehistoric creatures, likely a wooly mammoth or two.

The complete Winter Carnival list of things to do, play, watch, taste and enjoy is online: www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com/schedule.