Ice rink reborn

× Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell with the new Schroon Lake skating rink and pavilion. Photo by Tim Rowland

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake’s fourth-generation (at least) ice rink opened last month, under a pavilion that will make the facility a year-round attraction.

Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell said he’s been involved with ice rinks dating back to 1982, when, lacking proper hockey gear, he mortified his daughter when he showed up to skate at a new rink wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Past rinks have operated at the school, down near the Schroon Lake beach and most recently up on the hill overlooking the lake where the grand Victorian Leland House hotel once stood.

But Marnell said the former rink had no cover, which was a problem when it snowed and when the sun would hit one end of the rink but not the other, causing deformities in the ice.

‘PUT ON SKATES’

The new rink is primarily for use as a place to free skate, and equipment is available to borrow at an adjoining stand.

“Hopefully this will get the kids to stop playing with their cellphones and put on skates,” Marnell said.

Eventually, he said, there will be designated hockey nights as well, along with a few times a year that snacks and hot chocolate will be available as well.

In summer, the rink will have a concrete floor suitable for roller skating, and the roof was designed to be high enough to potentially accommodate a basketball court. It will also be home to the Schroon Lake Association craft fair in July, farmers markets, square dances and other craft shows.

“It will get a lot of use,” Marnell said.

OTHER USES

In addition, it will be available for family picnics and events, and will serve as shelter for swimmers on the beach in the event of a thunderstorm. Use of the pavilion is free of charge.

The $130,000 pavilion took advantage of an $80,000 state grant, and fills a significant need for the area, Marnell said. It is designed with architectural shingles on the roof instead of metal so it will blend in with the surroundings and not be overly intrusive to boaters.

The plan was for the pavilion to be open last year, but the contractor had an accident and the project had to be rebid. Along with the concrete floor, lights will be added in the future.

Marnell said the rink completes his construction legacy in the town, which has included a new Town Court and expanded library, tennis courts and golf course improvements.

“I don’t have anything else coming up next, so now I guess I can retire,” he said.