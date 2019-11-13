Ideas for senior activities, programs proposed

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Kathi Davis of Chestertown jots down ideas that about 35 area citizens suggested — in a Sept. 30 public meeting — for programming and activities to be sponsored by a proposed Senior Center in the town of Chester. Prompting ideas from the audience is Greg Gross (background).

CHESTERTOWN | A wide range of concepts for programming at a proposed Chester Senior Center were presented by local citizens in a public meeting held Sept. 30 in the town municipal center auditorium.

Concepts raised in the meeting of about 35 local citizens featured recreation, travel, exercise sessions, adult education and various pastimes and events.

The session was moderated by senior center steering committee co-chairman Linda Muench, with assistance from her counterpart Ava Ashendorff. Helping record ideas proposed were Greg Gross and Kathi Davis, members of the exploratory committee.

Seniors in the audience, ranging in age from ranging from 45 to 85 years old, contributed a wealth of ideas in the hour-long session. These ideas included group trips to performing arts venues in the Capital Region and New York City as well as casinos, museums and historical sites and other destinations across northeastern U.S..

Covered-dish dinners, lessons in arts and crafts —and instruction in operating computers, cell phones and tablets — were also suggested.

Gatherings that include grandchildren and caretakers for the elderly were also proposed, as were walking, hiking and snowshoeing excursions.

Citizens noted that many seniors are isolated, and outreach is needed to get them involved in programs to enrich their lives and combat loneliness. Muench suggested that volunteers could be recruited to provide transportation to senior center meetings and events.

Gross said that such outreach might extend to those who are middle-aged, helping them to prepare for their senior years.

Another idea proposed was for seniors who are retired from various careers to pass on their knowledge and experience to youth interested in various fields — medicine, law, teaching, public policy and employment in scientific enterprises and human services.

Book discussions, photography outings and lessons, and programs featuring travel experiences were also suggested.

Muench said there would likely be no lower limit for people to participate in the proposed organization’s programs, and that people from all over northern Warren County might be welcome to participate.

Davis — who knits and crochets and is experienced in fiber arts — asked who was interested in instruction in such crafts, and a half-dozen of the seniors raised their hands.

Yoga, core training and other types of exercise sessions — including classes for seniors with limited mobility — were also suggested.

The steering committee members noted they had been discussing senior center concepts with Judith McKinnon, a Lake George resident who is moving soon to Brant Lake and was present for the meeting. McKinnon has professional experience in senior services, including programming for organizations dedicated to meeting their needs.

Among her suggestions were to involve North Warren Central School officials in developing inter-generational programs and activities — and to reach out to the home-bound as well as develop services that support independent living for the elderly.

McKinnon said that while launching a senior center seems like a substantial project, keeping one operating decade after decade is also a real challenge.

“It takes a lot of energy and focus to keep a senior center going,” she said, noting that officers of such a group need to continually prepare future leaders to take over leadership roles. “A lot of people have to be invested in the vision and programming.”

Muench said the turnout was a very positive sign that progress toward initial goals would be achieved.

“I’m so impressed with this wonderful turnout,” she said, noting that a lot of viable ideas were proposed —concepts that would not only enrich the lives of local citizens, but attract new residents to Chester.