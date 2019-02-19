Indian Lake CDC meeting to cover opportunities for small businesses

× Expand The Sun Logo News Stories

INDIAN LAKE | The public is invited to the Indian Lake Community Development Corporation (ILCDC) membership meeting set for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Town of Indian Lake Byron Park Meeting Room on Route 28.

Katie Stuart, Hamilton County regional marketing manager of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), will be the featured speaker. She will review results of the 2019 marketing plan for Hamilton County as well as programs and opportunities relevant to Indian Lake.

Stuart will also discuss how businesses can collaborate on specific projects, shed light on the I Love NY matching funds program, current marketing campaigns and projects from which Indian Lake businesses can benefit.

The 2019 marketing plan for Hamilton County is available on the ILCDC website ilcdc.wordpress.com. For further information, contact ILCDC President Brenda Valentine at 518-648-5636.

ROOST is the lead organization for the promotion of tourism and economic development for Hamilton County. ROOST provides web site design and hosting services for Hamilton County at AdirondackExperience.com.