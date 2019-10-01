Improvements coming to campground

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland The entrance to the Bulwagga Bay campground in Port Henry is one of the areas that the town Waterfront Committee hopes to improve.

PORT HENRY | Moriah took a step toward waterfront revitalization last week, conceptually approving construction of a rental cabin at its Bulwagga Bay campground. Ideally, more cabins will follow, although the town is somewhat constrained by soil type, infrastructure and threats of flooding.

The decision came during a special meeting of the Moriah Town Board and its Waterfront Committee, which is seeking ways to optimize what is largely viewed as Port Henry’s greatest asset — seven miles of Lake Champlain shoreline.

The meeting drew a standing-room crowd of people, most of whom seemed to want more investment in the town beaches and campgrounds and better advertising of what Port Henry has to offer. The Waterfront Committee called for the meeting after a relationship with a New York City investor fell through.

“We really do have this incredible asset here — what we need now is direction,” said committee chairman Mark Davenport.

Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said the existing campgrounds are profitable for the town, but there’s potential for them to be more so. The town has budgeted for campground maintenance over the years, but not for capital improvements that might produce added revenue.

That will change over the coming year, with the cabin and a refurbishing of the Bulwagga Bay bathhouse, to include an Adirondack facade, new tile floor and showers. The committee is also seeking a grant that will pay for cosmetic improvements at Bulwagga Bay, a more attractive entrance and a much-needed site plan to organize the campsites.

Scozzafava said, as a pilot project, the cabin can be built by vocational ed students at BOCES for the cost of materials. Cabins would attract short-term tourists to the area, as opposed to seasonal campers who park their RVs and stay the summer.

These “transient” tourists are believed to spend more money in the local community, because they tend to eat out and buy keepsakes in local stores. Still, Scozzafava said the town must be careful not to uproot the seasonal campers, which are the campground’s bread and butter. “If you tried to depend just on transients, you wouldn’t be in business long,” he said. “Those campsites make a pretty good profit right now — it’s not like they’re dragging the community down.”

But community members did show support for changes, including more cabins, lakeside dining, better beach facilities. The greatest community concern was a lack of a strong web or social media presence for the campgrounds and Port Henry in general.

Board member Matthew Brassard made the motion for the first cabin and said that “down the line, if we find out it’s not too expensive, we can do another one.” He also suggested the town might dedicate a portion of campsite rentals to a fund for capital improvements.

Siting the cabins is tricky because some infrastructure, like power lines, would have to be moved, and some of the campground sits on slag left over from Port Henry’s iron mining days. High water can also threaten cabins, although Michael Crane — a consultant who last year completed an extensive study on the town’s waterfront — said that cabins, much like tiny houses, can be built on trailer chassis that can be pulled to safety in the event of a flood.

Waterfront Committee members said they would like to find a campground management company that could, for a slice of the profits, maintain and improve the facilities. But the campgrounds are outdated to the point that no one has expressed interest in doing the job.

“If we could find a professional manager to come in here and manage, that would be a boost,” said committee and board member Luci Carpenter. “But we need to make them want to come here.”

It’s unlikely the town could sell the campgrounds outright, because it would take an act of the legislature, Scozzafava said.

Davenport, in answer to a question from the audience, said the town should be capable of handling the operation: “Should we be in the business of running a campground? The answer is yes, but we have to do it properly.”