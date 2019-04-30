Inaugural ELW budget set for public hearing

WESTPORT | The newly seated Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport (ELW) School Board adopted a tentative first budget last week.

The 6-to-1 vote saw one dissention from board member Dr. Suzanne Russell, who expressed concern with plans to lose one middle school math teacher by attrition and no plan to reinstate an Academic Intervention Services (AIS) post cut from Westport’s budget last year.

“I would like to see us have a better school district, one that has room to expand,” she said of what was presented as a conservative spending plan.

“I cannot vote for a barest bones budget,” she said, indicating the merger, in her view, was meant to move the combined district away from subsistence spending.

School Board President Phil Mero likened budget planning for the emerging district as “trying to build a plane while flying it.”

Board member Karin DeMuro said the proposed budget sets a starting point. It stabilizes the tax rate across six towns with parcels in the district.

“We’re going to move forward,” she said. “There is going to be a lot of steering involved.”

TAX RATES

Photo by Kim Dedam

No positions are cut from the merged budget, but one retiring math teacher is not being replaced.

The proposed E-L-W budget sits below the state-assigned tax levy cap allowance of 2.26 percent, looking to raise $7,291,850 in taxes, some $156,654 less than the total Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools (ELCS) raised (combined) last year.

Total spending proposed for 2019-20 is $15,075,669, up 3.45 percent from Elizabethtown-Lewis plus Westport budgets last year.

The tax levy increase is offset by use of $486,080 from fund balance, the same as the sum from each district in 2018-19.

Use of the money would leave just over $600,000 in E-L-W reserve.

The 2019-20 E-L-W budget also uses $325,000 — about half — of first-year incentive aid, a state aid perk gained with district reorganization.

The goal with this budget, according to interim Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey, also superintendent for Champlain Valley Educational Services, is to equalize tax rates across six towns with parcels in the E-L-W boundary: Chesterfield, Elizabethtown, Essex, Lewis, Moriah and Westport.

The proposed budget achieves that goal, anticipating tax rates of $13.95 per thousand dollars of real property value across the board.

The estimated tax rate would present a 31-cent-per-thousand increase for residents in the former Elizabethtown-Lewis district.

It would present a $1.01 decrease for taxpayers in the former Westport district.

HEALTH INSURANCE COSTS

While stabilizing tax rates, the budget also had to address a whopping 13.5 percent increase in health insurance costs, which hits for a total $561,182 increase at E-L-W in 2019-20.

Westport and ELCS have purchased employee health insurance coverage through the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington BOCES (CEWW BOCES) Cooperative Health Insurance Plan, a self-funded program that uses Excellus Blue Cross-Blue Shield as the provider.

There are 17 schools in the cooperative and all are working to accommodate the 13.5 percent increase for next year.

Davey’s budget presentation did not yet address a plan to cover the $826,514 estimated district share of the $30 million CVES capital project, a series of construction and renovation steps approved in 17 school districts last December.

“The E-L-W board did not make any provision at all for their share of the BOCES capital project,” Davey told The Sun.

“Currently both ELCS and WCS need to consider that as they are wrapping up their year as well as remaining reserve (fund).”

BUDGET ADDITIONS

Photo by Kim Dedam

Proposed cost additions to E-L-W for 2019-20 includes $60,000 for a full-time school resource officer through the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s deputy would divide time 20/20 hours per week between the two campus locations.

That cost and a proposed $25,000 for a school counselor can be recouped from community school set-aside resources from the state, according to the budget discussion last Thursday.

The proposed spending plan adds $20,000 for new athletic uniforms.

Additional wages for bus drivers are anticipated at $30,000 along with additional fuel expenses set at $30,000.

Expanded technology services for the new district, including work to combine two School Tool and data systems into one, is projected to add $118,551 to the budget.

Computer Assisted Instruction costs are expected to increase through Northeastern Regional Information Center (NERIC) by 36.32 percent, a total increase of $144,392.

Davey said additions included in the budget would prove beneficial to the new district.

“We don’t believe they are extravagant.”

BUDGET DELETIONS

Total administrative costs are expected to drop 4.57 percent, or a total $88,767 in the merged district, the biggest cut of approximately $150,117 comes with the need for one superintendent. The reduction is offset by supervision costs, which are expected to go up $93,573, according to Davey’s cost analysis.

BOCES administrative costs are up 7.79 percent ($14,390) and curriculum development and supervision is up 5.69 percent ($7,163.)

BUDGET VOTE PROPS

The E-L-W School Board authorized two school bus purchase propositions for the ballot: one to buy a 65-passenger school bus for $109,000 and the other to buy two 35-passenger buses at $61,000 each, for a total $257,000.

The Elizabethtown Library sought and was granted permission to include a request for $18,000 on the ballot.

Funding for community libraries in New York state is managed through the Department of Education, though the monies are not part of the actual school budget.

PUBLIC HEARING DATE

There will be a public hearing on the E-L-W school budget May 7, along with the next school board meeting at the Elizabethtown school building, starting at 6 p.m. The school budget vote will be held May 21 at one site: the Westport school building, noon to 8 p.m.

Transition Advisory Team meetings are ongoing. Students, parents and staff are looking at ideas and options to improve and expand services in the new district, such as school identity, extracurricular activities, course electives, technology and school policy. Recommendations from these stakeholder meetings will inform School Board decisions in the coming months. Transition Advisory Team meetings are open to the public, and the schedule is online: elwcsd.org/board-of-education/transition-advisory-teams/