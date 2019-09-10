Indian Lake hosts moose festivities

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided The bear and the moose: A character moose and Smokey the Bear were on-site at a previous Great Adirondack Moose Festival. The festivities kick off the weekend of Sept. 28 to 29. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Moose Calling Contest: The Moose Calling Competition is one of the highlights of the Great Adirondack Moose Festival coming to Indian Lake this Sept. 28-29. Prev Next

INDIAN LAKE | September is rolling up and that means peak Fall foliage.

But for the town of Indian Lake, September does not only bring hopes of tourism through the fiery colors swathed upon the mountains.

During the weekend of Sept. 28 and 29, the town hopes to bring travelers and moose lovers to possibly glimpse a view of the once elusive animal at the Great Adirondack Moose Festival.

The half-ton mammal is making a come-back in the Adirondacks. According to New York State Department of Conservation, in a study during January 2019, there were 83 groups of one or more moose found living in New York in an aerial survey.

When The Great Adirondack Moose Festival or GAMF kicks off in the last week of September, chances of spotting one, during the fall mating season when the mammal travels widely in search of a mate, make the festival that much more enticing.

In the center of the Adirondack Park, throughout the town of Indian Lake, moose themed programs will abound during the weekend of Sept. 28-29. The event is New York’s first-ever moose themed festival, offering visitors of all ages a unique Adirondack experience.

Visitors to the Indian Lake region for the Moose Festival can enjoy programs, games, contests, exhibitions, guided tours, and shopping – all in the theme of the Moose.

The GAMF is designed to offer visitors of all ages a purely Adirondack experience as a two-day destination event. GAMF, as in recent years, will feature Adirondack style and moose themed activities such as the very popular Moose Calling Contest.

Other attractions will include guided wilderness hikes; Moose River Plains self-guided driving wilderness tour; fly tying demonstrations; white water rafting; historic Blue Mountain Lake boat cruise; Old Fashion Turkey Shoot; Indian Lake Museum-Open House; Count the Moose Scat Contest; Moosterpiece games and activities for children; and the North County Crafter and Vendor Show in the Big Moose Tent are on the roster of events though the weekend.

According to the event chairs Brenda Valentine and Darrin Harr, “The festival is a celebration of the return of the moose to the Adirondacks and is designed to offer a multi-generational Adirondack experience. This community-wide event features a host of Adirondack style and moose-themed family fun activities.”

Most festival activities are free and do not require advance registration. The annual festival is sponsored by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and a host of regional and local business sponsors.

For more information please visit www.indian-lake.com or call 518-648-5636 or 518-648-5112. The GAMF can also be found on Facebook at “Great Adirondack Moose Festival.”