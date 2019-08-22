Input on waterfront sought

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland The Bulwagga Bay campground on Lake Champlain is a property the Town of Moriah would like to improve.

PORT HENRY | The Town of Moriah has called a special meeting to discuss a way forward for its waterfront after plans to work with an investor to revitalize the campground community failed to gain traction. The meeting will be held at the town offices on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Waterfront committee chairwoman Luci Carpenter said the public is welcome, and the committee will seek direction from both the board and the community. The town signed a deal in November with Brooklyn/Queens Properties to help develop the campground properties, perhaps with permanent cabins, a restaurant and other amenities.

The deal was brokered by Michael Crane of Crane Associates in Burlington, a planner experienced with waterfront and tourism issues. But the town did not renew Crane’s contract in the winter because of a lack of funds, and the project lost momentum.

Carpenter said the waterfront committee still likes the ideas developed while Crane was working with the town, but the committee needs renewed guidance about the feasibility of those improvements. “We’re looking for direction from the town board, and we want to hear from the public,” Carpenter said.

She said the committee is working with Essex County in hopes of obtaining a landscape and design grant that will get the ball rolling.

The campgrounds make money, but town officials believe they have much more potential. They sit on a beautiful stretch of Lake Champlain in view of the Champlain Bridge and the Green Mountains of Vermont. But instead of being a showpiece, the waterfront has a neglected feel — a bathhouse at Champ Beach, for example, is closed and outhouses are used instead.

At its monthly meeting, Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said the town will begin renovating the bathhouses, one per year as funding allows. Scozzafava said the town can do the work on its own, and do it far cheaper than if it goes out to bid. “If you do that, suddenly a $10,000 project becomes a $60,000 project,” he said.

The waterfront committee also wants to attract a different type of camper. Those who come now tend to park their RVs and stay for the summer. The committee would like to add short-term campers who are tourists that will eat and shop in Port Henry.