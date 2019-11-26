Insects have ADK surrounded

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Julie Fogden Julie Fogden gives a seminar on pests that are threatening traditional Adirondack forests.

WILLSBORO | The Adirondack forest — its hemlock, beech, maple, ash, pine and oak — is perhaps as iconic as the mountains themselves. Apple trees and, increasingly, grape vines and hops are a staple of the North Country economy.

But it is all at risk from insects arriving from half a world away, which seemingly have the Adirondack park hemmed in on all sides and are ready to pounce in a way that could vastly change the way the forest looks in future decades.

“If the hemlock is ravaged, you can imagine how would the park change as an ecosystem,” said Julie Fogden, an Invasive Species Management Steward at The Nature Conservancy during a presentation at Noblewood Park in Willsboro. Those in attendance were urged to learn the signs of infestation and report and suspicious activity to the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program.

The invaders can be reported on APIPP’s contact page at adkinvasives.com.

Fogden said there is also user friendly, free app called iMapInvasives, where reports can be made via cellphone app, or online on their website. Any DEC regional office as well as Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District can also direct reports.

For many of these insects though, their arrival “is not a matter of if, it’s when,” Fogden said.

A cautionary tale is told by the beech, which was once a “storybook tree” of stately beauty and flawlessly smooth silver bark, but today is considered junk by foresters because it’s attacked by a one-two punch of insects and disease that leaves its trunks riddled with ugly wounds and often kill the tree before it reaches full maturity.

Also about to go are Adirondack ash trees, which will fall to the emerald ash borer, probably sooner rather than later. As with many insects, it’s the larvae that do the damage, Fogden said, as they burrow under the bark and intercept nutrients that are on their way to the canopy. Ash trees represent about 5% of the Adirondack forest and the properties of the wood have made it a popular choice of boat builders.

The signature of ash borer damage is a “blonding” of the trunk where dead bark has fallen off. But by the time this happens it’s too late to save the tree.

Two of the invaders that are among the most carefully watched are the woolly adelgid, which attacks hemlocks, and the Asian long-horned beetle, which threatens hardwoods including the sugar maple.

Both are currently south of the park, but there are strong concerns that their absence may be temporary. The adelgid is identified by a white, waxy substance where the needles attach to the twig; the long-horn beetles leave a hole in the hardwood the diameter of a pencil.

Both can be devastating. Fogden showed a photograph of a forest infested by adelgids, with dead trees appearing as cones of gray ash amid the surviving pine and spruce. And the beetles have the potential to wipe out the northern sugar bush, a key piece of the park’s culture and economy.

These invasive pests — mostly having arrived from China, Korea and Japan on wooden shipping pallets — thrive here because would-be domestic predators “don’t recognize them as food,” Fogden said.

Even the Adirondack winters are no longer the guardian they once were. While temperatures still drop below zero, there are no longer the prolonged sub-zero periods in past eras could be counted to wipe out pests accustomed to more temperate climes.

And some of the invasives sound like the stuff of science fiction, such as the spotted lantern fly that’s ravaging parts of Pennsylvania. It doesn’t just attack its host tree, it secretes a sticky residue that grows black mold.

The colorful fly is partial to the tree of heaven and also sucks nutrients out of fruit trees and grapevines. That’s an obvious concern to the North Country’s orchards and vineyards, Fogden said. ■