Invitation to 40th anniversary of 1980 Olympics

× Expand Photo provided by Lake Placid Olympic Museum Olympic-Torch-run-1980 Image from the Lake Placid Olympic Museum features a torch runner from the 1980 XIII Winter Games.

LAKE PLACID | Same place, same dates, same streets, 40 years since and the legacy continues in honor of the XIII Olympic Winter Games.

Ten days of celebration are coming in February to celebrate the historic games of 1980.

Lake Placid businesses, ROOST, the Olympic Regional Development Authority and the U.S. Olympic Committee are having a parade starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Lori Fitzgerald, president of the Lake Placid Business Association, said planners have an open invitation to area youth groups, Boy Scout Troops, Girl Scout Troops, 4-H Clubs, skating or skiing or hockey teams, social center or school groups to come and parade through Lake Placid to help light the 1980 Olympic Torch at the Horse Show grounds.

“They can bring banners or wear any team uniforms, we want that kind of color,” Fitzgerald said.

The invitation is also open to former Olympians, team assistants or anyone who volunteered at the 1980 games.

Photo provided by International Olympic Committee Olympic 1980 Roni the Racoon was the official mascot of the XIII Winter Games in Lake Placid in 1980. Roni, who could ski, skate, slide and play hockey, was featured on posters, pins, patches and in costume and plush replica.

“In that parade we want any former Olympians to come and participate, and anyone who was a 1980 Olympic volunteer, red coats, blue coats, whatever color your coat was, come join us at the Opening Ceremonies. We want them to come and participate in the event. We don’t want to leave anybody out,” Fitzgerald told the Sun.

The 40th Anniversary Torch Run has lined up 20 original 1980 Olympic Torchbearers to run relay with the flame.

The parade route starts at Fitness Revolution on Saranac Avenue at 5 p.m., moves onto Main Street, past the Olympic Center and down Route 73, past the ski jumps to the torch.

The parade is planned for Friday, Feb. 14, and kicks off 10 days of events in Lake Placid, at the Olympic Center, at Olympic Venues, area businesses and restaurants and on the ice sheets and ski trails.

Anyone who would like to bring their group or march in the parade on Feb. 14 can contact Molly Mayer at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, via email: molly@roostadk.com. ■