Is it spring yet?

× Ticonderoga will host the fifth-annual End of Winter Carnival on March 2. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | It’s not too soon to start thinking about the end of winter — is it?

Not in Ticonderoga, where the fifth End of Winter Carnival and fireworks extravaganza is set for March 2.

“Sometimes you get those winter blues,” said Matt Courtright, president of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. “There are lots of winter carnivals, but we wanted an end-of-winter carnival to usher it out.”

The carnival is popular with both the local crowd and visitors, attracting people from as far as Albany and Vermont, Courtright said.

FAMILY FRIENDLY

The festival is presented by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Promotions Committee in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center, as well as a number of local businesses and organizations. It’s designed as a free or low-cost family friendly event that will include activities all day and throughout the evening. Business promotions and specials will be available all weekend March 1-3.

“This was originally called the WinterFest in 2009, but it never really took off,” Courtright said. “The first year was good, but then the weather always seemed like it was too cold or else raining and it never really grew.”

The End of Winter Carnival has proved more successful. When the calendar turns to March and the days begin to lengthen, people are ready to embrace the change of seasons — while the ground still might not be tillable, at least you can peruse the seed catalogs knowing relief is on the way.

SCHEDULE

The carnival’s schedule of events is as follows:

11 a.m.: A Barrel of Fun Comedy & Variety Show — Ticonderoga Armory; music, magic, juggling and more. The antics of Professor Klutzo promises to have the audience in stitches. Sponsored and coordinated by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Carnival and activities — Ticonderoga Armory and recreational areas; Carnival games, food, bouncy house, virtual reality room, full face art, music, crafts, ice skating, broomball, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobile rides, snow painting, mini-golf, giveaways and more. Snowmobile rides can be accessed next to the Ticonderoga Little League Park. Outdoor activities are weather dependent. Many events and activities are free, but some are low cost.

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Outdoor campfire and family movie night — Ticonderoga Armory; outdoor campfire, soft drinks, s’mores, popcorn and family movie. Movie starts at 6 p.m.

8 p.m.: Fireworks over Bicentennial Park — In addition to the park, a section of the road above the park will be closed for viewing. The fireworks are being made possible by the support of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union, Stewart’s Shops, International Paper Company, Bridge Point Communication, Brannock Properties, Elderwood Ticonderoga, and Santore World Famous Fireworks. Additional sponsors to be announced.

The Chamber has also coordinated a variety of business promotions and specials that will be available throughout the weekend.

The Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival 2019 Promotions & Specials flyer is available at the Chamber office or from participating businesses. Shoppers must have the flyer or mention End of Winter Carnival to receive the promotions.

Participating businesses offering promotions & specials include: Best Western/Burgoyne Grill, Burleigh’s Luncheonette, Dunkin Donuts of Ticonderoga, Libby’s Bakery Café, Montcalm Liquor, Optics of Ticonderoga, Stewart’s Shops, The Country Florist & Gifts, The Candy Corner, The Garrison Gym, The Hot Biscuit Diner, TiNY Wellness Center, Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op, Tractor Supply, Wagon Wheel Restaurant and Your Quilt Shoppe.