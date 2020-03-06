Jackwax is back

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Jackwax 2018 Serving Line Susan Shepler and other volunteers serve up spoonfuls of food to guests attending the 2018 Jackwax Party. Held annually in the Thurman Town Hall for many decades, the event is a celebration of rural culture that is a favorite with locals and visitors. The party wasn’t held last year due to an issue with the state certifying the town hall for public events, but that obstacle has been addressed. This year’s edition of the beloved social meal accompanied by live mountain music, is to be held Saturday March 14 from 3 p.m. until all are served. As in the past, proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

ATHOL | The Jackwax Party has been an annual fundraiser in the rural mountain town of Thurman since people arrived to the event in sleighs and on horseback.

Since the early- to mid-1900s, townspeople in Thurman have held this event, celebrating the end of winter by sharing a meal together. In recent decades, the event has featured food served pot-luck style at long tables in the Thurman town Hall in Athol, with residents and visitors listening to home-grown mountain music as they dine. Annually, people flock from many miles away to attend this event which celebrates rural culture.

The community party’s draw is not only the socializing, but the dessert traditionally served — “Jackwax,” or local maple syrup ladled on shaved ice.

This buffet community dinner, set this year for March 14 from 3 p.m. until all are served, annually raises money for the American Cancer Society. Performing at the event are the Warren County Ramblers, featuring Hoddy Ovitt on guitar.

The beloved event wasn’t held last year because of an issue related to the town hall’s certification to hold public events, but that obstacle has been addressed.

The event’s organizers are calling it the 60th annual Maple Sugar party, although some historians have estimated that the tradition goes back to the early 1900s, or even the late 1800s.

Thurman Maple days extend through 3 weekends

The Jackwax party kicks off Thurman Maple Days, an annual series of three weekends in March that showcases age-old local traditions.

Maple Days offers self-guided tours to eight sites in Thurman, including four maple farms: Hidden Hollow Maple Farm; Mud Street Maple; Toad Hill Maple Farm, which hosts wagon rides; and Valley Road Maple, which will be offering pancakes breakfasts 9 a.m. to 1 p.m each Saturday and Sunday over all the Maple Days weekends.

All four sites showcase their evaporators, which boil down maple sap into syrup, which is offered for sale. Several of the farms also offer confections made from the maple syrup as well.

Three other sites will also be hosting visitors — Peru Llama Farm which will be showcasing their creatures; Blackberry Hill Farm with their organic bread, cheese, poultry and other meats; and Martin’s Lumber where Wini Martin will be presenting an artisan market offering a wide range of wares, as well as artisans demonstrating their crafts. This site also features Gary Martin demonstrating his mill equipment, talking about local life in bygone years, and informing people about his sustainable forestry practices.

Also, Nettle Meadow Farm will introduce visitors to their many rescued animals which reside in their animal sanctuary, while offering a variety of their internationally renowned, award-winning cheeses.

For details, hours and a map to the sites, see: www.ThurmanMapleDays.com. ■