Jane LeCount recalled for her dedication to reviving Warrensburg

× Warrensburgh Museum of Local History director Steve Parisi and Realtor Jane LeCount, co-founders of the town’s famous ‘World’s Largest Garage Sale,’ shared memories in 2012 of how the sale grew from 1,000 or so attendees in its first year decades ago to 80,000 soon afterwards. LeCount died Dec. 3 at the age of 91. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG |A woman who loved Warrensburg — and brought national notoriety to the town — passed away last week, and her friends and associates shared their memories of her and the impact she’s exerted locally.

Jane E. LeCount, real estate broker in Warrensburg for 40-plus years, died Dec. 3 at the age of 91.

LeCount was a community activist, always working toward revitalizing the town she adopted as an adult.

For more than four decades, LeCount was a staunch advocate of enhancing the town’s commercial, economic, social and historic aspects.

Focused on this mission, she initiated and coordinated projects through the Warrensburgh Historical Society, Warrensburgh Beautification, Inc. and the local Chamber of Commerce, as well as on her own.

Steve Parisi, director of the town’s historical museum, said LeCount was one of Warrensburg’s greatest advocates in the last half-century, boosting the town’s community spirit as well as its economic health and commercial vitality.

“Jane was a mover and shaker — she was not content with things as they were,” he said. “Jane always put the town ahead of her own personal interest and she got everything accomplished in a positive direction.”

Her most prominent accomplishment may have been co-founding and promoting Warrensburg’s “World’s Largest Garage Sale” which has drawn as many as 80,000 people to town annually for nearly 40 years.

LECOUNT CREDITED WITH WARRENSBURG’s REVIVAL

Kaena Peterson of both Warrensburg and Hawaii recalled how LeCount worked diligently in the 1970s and early 1980s to restore the economic and social vitality that Warrensburg possessed up through the 1940s.

“Back in the late 1970s, people were moving out of Warrensburg, stores were closing down, and there were no new businesses coming to town: Warrensburg had hit rock-bottom,” Peterson said. “But Jane was determined to start its resurrection.”

LeCount promoted hospitality seminars for workers in the tourist trade — despite many local people resenting out-of-towners, Peterson said.

Peterson also recalled how LeCount had organized a Hawaiian luau at Sit ‘N Bull resort, featuring a synchronized swimming expo in the venue’s indoor swimming pool plus Peterson performing her Hawaiian show which was a long-time hit at The Tiki in Lake George.

“The luau was a sellout in the middle of the winter,” Peterson said of the Chamber of Commerce fundraiser. “Jane was a firecracker — she was always thinking up things to boost the town.”

Not long afterwards, LeCount organized a series of events in Warrensburg celebrating the 1980 Olympics coming to Lake Placid. Highlights were a parade through town featuring 15 or so floats and a concert by the U.S. Air Force Band at Warrensburg Central School.

Parisi recalled how that parade included Warrensburg Central youth cross-country skiing through town.

“Jane could make an event out of anything that came by,” he said. “She was always coming up with what could be done in our community.”

Former area journalist Janet Marvel offered similar thoughts.

“Jane worked for the Chamber with humor and great creativity, ‘get-up-and-go,’ imagination and enthusiasm, Marvel said.

LECOUNT OFTEN REACHED OUT TO OTHERS

Teresa Whalen, co-founder of Warrensburgh Beautification, said LeCount was committed to enhancing the town.

“Jane was a savvy businesswoman and a dedicated volunteer — and she was very helpful and supportive to people who moved to town,” Whalen said, adding that LeCount was named Warrensburg’s “Citizen of the Year” in 1982 for her many civic efforts.

One of those people she aided was Sandi Parisi, now Warrensburg’s Town Historian.

Decades ago, Jane welcomed newly-single Sandi into her home, where Sandi launched a craft shop named “Here Comes the Sun” alongside LeCount’s real estate enterprise.

“Jane was a lot of fun, very generous, sweet, and funny,” Sandi Parisi said, adding that LeCount enthusiastically promoted Warrensburg through both its lean years and more prosperous times. “She was always willing to do anything for the town or to help others.”

MARRIED FOR 68 YEARS

Jane was born February 5, 1927, in Falmouth, Mass. to Richard and Carmen Martin. She graduated from Huntington High School on Long Island and soon after, her passion for reading and writing lead to her employment at the book publisher G. P. Putnam’s Sons in New York City.

Jane married Josiah A. LeCount in 1949 and their union lasted 68 years before Joe passed away in 2017. The couple had lived in Warrensburg since the 1970s.

They are survived by their children Larry LeCount and Elizabeth LeCount McLaughlin of Warrensburg and Dorcas LeCount Conkling of Huntington Station. Their son Richard LeCount, a skilled auto body repairman active for decades in Warrensburg, died in 2007.

Calling hours were held for Jane LeCount on Dec. 10 at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, and a funeral Mass was held the next day at Church of the Holy Cross in Warrensburg.

Plans called for her burial and graveside service following at Gerald Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Contributions in LeCount’s memory may be made to Church of the Holy Cross, Countryside Adult Home, or to Warrensburgh Historical Society, P.O. Box 441, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

In the late 2000s, LeCount provided a news office upstairs above her real estate agency for the Adirondack Journal/Sun because she believed in boosting the town’s economic vitality, Whalen said.

Others recalled how LeCount, in her elder years, remained intellectually active, and was still learning new computer and web-page development skills.

Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty added his thoughts on these aspects of her character.

“Jane LeCount was a smart, articulate woman who accomplished a lot for the town,” he said, noting that as a resident of Countryside Adult Home, she published a newsletter for the nursing home’s residents and was an advocate for residents’ rights. “Jane had a lot of wisdom. She put a lot of effort into making Warrensburg a better community, and we all appreciate her efforts.”