Jbg. now holding virtual community meetings

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Johnsburg TBmtg Andrea Budget Johnsburg Town Supervisor supervisor Andrea Hogan discusses governmental matters at a board meeting months ago with board members (from left): Arnold Stevens, Gene Arsenault and Laurie Arnheiter. On March 27, Hogan and Stevens moderated the town’s first-ever virtual town meeting. The session kicked off an ongoing series of Friday videoconferences which are to keep people informed about developments in town during the coronavirus pandemic, while people are directed to stay at home if at all possible.

NORTH CREEK | Current developments in the town of Johnsburg will be presented to the public in a new series of virtual town hall meetings, town Supervisor Andrea Hogan announced March 26.

At 9 a.m. each Friday morning for the foreseeable future, Residents invited to listen to announcements and have their questions answered by Hogan and other town officials. Updates are also on the town’s Facebook page as well as in The Sun newspaper, she added.

The one-hour virtual town meetings will be held via a Zoom videoconference and also can be heard via a telephone.

Hogan said this series of Friday meetings is to provide updates on local services as well as town and county government proceedings and news, including announcements and developments related to COVID-19.

These virtual town hall events are being held to “support citizens in these uncertain times,” Hogan said.

The first virtual town hall meeting was held on March 27. Hogan and town board member Arnold Stevens moderated the meeting, and about 20 local residents logged in and interacted with the two.

Hogan said Sunday that she and Stevens explained why the town had declared a state of emergency and announced a weekly Monday evening “Community Connections” videoconference hosted by Suzanne Comb. The also discussed, with participating citizens, Warren County’s recent announcement asking people from metropolitan areas where COVID-19 is rampant to stay at home — or if they come up here, self-quarantine for 14 days.

“In the upcoming Friday meetings, we will be informing people about local events happening online, and we will be facilitating as many ways for our community to connect as we can,” Hogan said Sunday. “We’ll also be seeking out more people who would like to present online events like this.”

Hogan added that these virtual town hall sessions on Fridays will feature Johnsburg board members, local business and non-profit leaders and other informed people.

Questions may be submitted ahead of time to ​supervisor@johnsburgny.com​. To participate, go to ​https://zoom.us/j/152413172​ or call in to (888) 788-0099 at 9 a.m. Friday. Downloading the Zoom app on a computer or smartphone expedites sign-in. Also, those connecting via Zoom are urged to keep their microphone muted — unless they are asking a question or commenting — to eliminate feedback noises.

Hogan said she and other community leaders are committed to helping citizens connect.

We are working to address a wide spectrum of people’s needs, whether they’re spiritual, physical or emotional,” she said. “We’re seeking opportunities to bring light into this fearful time as well as bond with others.”

Johnsburg residents are urged to check the town website (www.johnsburgny.com) daily for updated notices. Additionally, residents are encouraged to check the Town of Johnsburg’s Facebook​ page or updates and the Sun Community News each Friday, Hogan said. She added that forthright, effective communication was vital for all community members.

“It’s so important now to communicate facts and truth — and to let people know what’s going on,” she said. ■