Jerry Marking announces campaign

PLATTSBURGH | Jerry Marking, who previously ran for the Area 3 seat at the Clinton County Legislature and lost by barely 20 votes to Mark Henry, said that he will be running again for the seat. Marking announced his decision at his campaign kickoff event at Guma’s Restaurant June 27.

Henry greeted his supporters at the event before giving a speech on what his goals for the upcoming legislative session are.

“There’s a lot in town that people don’t know about,” Marking said, talking about the water problems in surrounding areas and lack of infrastructure when it comes to buildings and roads. “These are things that need to be addressed. I’m here to do it and make sure people are held accountable.”

Along with that, Marking plans on creating jobs for residents all over Clinton County.

“Jobs in the county are a big thing,” Marking said. “The international airport that we have, I want to focus on that - getting more people and getting more jobs out there. Just focusing on growing this area.”

Marking served as a firefighter for 27 years in the City of Plattsburgh, and worked as a union leader for the International Association of Firefighters locally. He also spends his time volunteering for CVPH and committees, such as the Chazy Recreation Park Revitalization Committee and the Clinton County Democratic Committee, where he was the chairman.

“Jerry polled extremely well in the areas of Beekmantown of Area 3 and in West Chazy and Sciota,” Marking’s wife, Vicki, said regarding last year’s election. “If you know places or people, we have plenty of signs … let me know, and we’ll be happy to drop you off some.”

To get the word out there that he is running again, Marking is looking for volunteers to go door to door with him like last year and talk to people about his plans as a Clinton County legislator.

“I’m going to give (this campaign) 110 percent more,” Marking said about what will change this year compared to last. “I’m not going to go negative … I’m going to make an effort to let everyone know what’s going on and be a little more proactive.”

Marking is also on Facebook and has a website dedicated to his campaign. For more information, visit friendsofjerrymarking.com or contact him personally at 518-570-6081.