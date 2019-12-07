Jingle rails

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland HOLIDAY TRAIN A damp audience enjoys the entertainment courtesy of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which benefits local food pantries.

PORT HENRY | Christmas may come without ribbons and it may come without tags, but last Wednesday (Nov. 27) it definitely came with rain. No matter. Hundreds of soggy but happy people turned out to celebrate what has become the official beginning of the Christmas season in Port Henry — the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

The colorfully decorated locomotive and 14 rail cars came bearing gifts, specifically festive entertainment, an appearance by the jolly old elf and a $4,000 check for the local food bank.

Along with accentuating the festivity of the season, the event stands as a reminder that many people are in need, and to that end, audience members came with gifts of their own in the form of armloads of groceries for those who have not been blessed with as much.

The community also celebrated the lighting of the town Christmas tree, a project of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

For more than 20 years the CP Holiday Train has kicked off the season, and this year it departed from Saratoga Springs with celebratory stops at Fort Edward, Port Henry, Plattsburgh and Rouses Point.

Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band played holiday tunes and had the crowd swaying under their umbrellas, many of whom had little tykes on their shoulders to improve their view.

As always, the Holiday Train attracted people who have been coming to Witherbee Park for years and those who were coming for the first time. Nicole Whitman of Mineville came with her family, Emma, 15, and Maria, 3. “It’s a good way to get the children in the spirit of the holidays,” Whitman said.

Sadie Fosco of Moriah, whose little girl Ryann was enjoying the sights and sounds, said she was at the celebration for the first time. “It just popped up on my Facebook newsfeed as an event my friends were interested in,” she said. “It’s got music and Santa — it’s a great place to bring a toddler.” ■