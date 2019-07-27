John, Lisa Alexander honored for civic work that has enhanced area citizens’ lives

× Expand Photo provided John and Lisa Alexander of Warrensburg have been named Citizens of the Year in recognition of their civic work.

WARRENSBURG | John and Lisa Alexander have devoted many hours of their time and talent to the betterment of the Town of Warrensburg, and their efforts have prompted the local chamber of commerce to honor them as Citizens of the Year.

The Alexanders are owners of the town’s funeral home that have provided valued and dedicated service to the townspeople — but their civic involvement extends a great deal further.

John has been serving as a town board member for 13 years, and during that time, he has been on a team that has major accomplishments. These achievements include upgrading the town’s water and sewer infrastructure, reconstructing local roadways and sidewalk reconstruction, establishing property maintenance standards, pursuing grant funds for an array of vital projects, as well as launching economic development initiatives.

DEFERS CREDIT

Most of those years as a town councilman, John Alexander has served as deputy town supervisor.

Whether it was working toward obtaining a $900,000 grant to reconstruct and revitalize the River street neighborhood, or acquiring a new spacious headquarters of the highway department, John Alexander played a role in the town board’s decision-making process, which has provided key benefits for local residents. Also during Alexander’s tenure, the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand received a total renovation, thanks to grant funds sought out by the board. Despite playing a prominent role in these achievements, Alexander defers the credit to town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, the other board members and town grant writer Patty Monahan.

Perhaps the most prominent accomplishment of the board during those years was its role in working with Hudson Headwaters Health Network to plan, finance and construct the new $9.5 million health center in Warrensburg — the network’s anchor health center in their chain of 18 centers that provide primary health care over six counties in the Adirondacks and elsewhere in the North Country. Alexander was a member of the Hudson Headwaters’ board of directors in the early 2000s during a critical period of the network’s expansion.

DEEP ROOTS

Although John and Lisa moved to Warrensburg in 1986 from Syracuse when they bought an existing funeral home in town, the Alexander family has deep roots in the area.

John’s grandfather owned and operated Alexander Brothers’ Chevrolet/Oldsmobile dealership in North Creek many decades ago, and this hamlet was John’s father’s hometown, he said.

“Generations of Alexanders have lived in the Johnsburg area,” he said.

John may have grown up in Lyons Falls (Lewis County), but during his youth, his father built a hunting camp in North Creek, and John and other family members enjoyed vacations there for many years. That hunting camp, located on Gore Mountain, was moved two miles away when the state established Gore Mountain Ski Area in the early 1960s.

After attending mortuary school, John Alexander started his undertaking career in Syracuse, but his deep family ties in Warren County drew him back, he said this week.

“I knew where I wanted to raise a family; I felt it should be in northern Warren County,” he said. “I love Warrensburg and its people — the town still has ‘neighborhood’ — people here know each other.”

After 33 years operating the funeral home, John Alexander is continuing to manage the enterprise and serve as funeral director, although he now shares the duties with his son David.

They are renowned for conducting the services with dignity and compassion. Reflecting on this reputation, John offered his thoughts.

“When you treat everyone as you would your own family, you’ll never go wrong,” he said.

LIGHTING DISPLAYS

Lisa has her own claims to fame.

She conducts all the cosmetic and restorative art service for the funeral home — but this past year, she began a new venture on behalf of Warrensburg.

She pursued a campaign for the town to be decorated in Christmas lights for the holiday season.

She organized and designed dazzling lighting displays in parks and other public spaces, which resulted in the town becoming a nighttime destination during December, commanding the attention of people from all over the region.

She ordered many thousands of holiday lights and directed their placement at various parks, the town’s iconic bandstand and other sites. Perhaps the most impressive display was the Route 9 Bridge, ­at the southern gateway for the town, where each of the two dozen bridge trusses was wrapped with a string of lights.

Plans call for the lighting displays to be repeated, even enhanced, in the years to come.

Although this accomplishment brightened hundreds if not thousands of lives, Lisa said her primary accomplishment was raising her children Jonathan, David and Ashley, who are 37, 36 and 30 years old, respectively.

“When John was serving on all those boards, I was holding down the fort at the funeral home and raising our kids,” she said.

John and Lisa Alexander are being awarded at a banquet Tuesday, July 30. Hosted by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, the event is to be held at Brunetto’s Restaurant.