John Strong hailed as major influence on local culture

Photo by Thom Randall John Strong Retiring Handshake Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson (left) and Mayor Robert Blais (right) congratulate John Strong Dec. 17 at his retirement party, moments after Dickinson handed him a crystal cup commemorating his many achievements as director of the Lake George Arts Project for 40 years.

LAKE GEORGE | For nearly 40 years, John Strong has served as executive director of the Lake George Arts Project — founding, organizing and producing some of the landmark cultural events held in Lake George.

Strong, who is retiring this week from his post with the Arts Project, was honored recently by the town and village of Lake George for his role in nurturing Lake George’s cultural scene.

Dec. 16 was named John Strong Day, and on Dec. 17, he was hailed at his retirement party by area officials for his many years of work on behalf of Lake George’s citizens and visitors.

This party — a celebration of his career with the Lake George Arts project — was held at the Lake George Holiday Inn.

In a speech to the citizens attending the affair, Lake George Town Board member Marisa Muratori described Strong’s influence in boosting Lake George’s quality of life.

“Because of John’s leadership of the Lake George Arts Project, our community has experienced a world of musical excellence, vanguard gallery exhibitions and some of the region’s hippest parties,” she said.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said Strong has been an outstanding asset to the village’s ambiance and its cultural growth.

“You’ve held great events — you keep us going all summer,” he said. “Your fundraisers are ‘to die for’ and not to be missed.”

Dickinson said Strong’s initiatives have spun off many other events and innovations through his 40 years leading the Arts Project.

“It’s been a wonderful ride,” he said. “What you’ve done goes beyond words.”

Dickinson, Muratori and Village Mayor Robert Blais all credited Strong with his role in developing and producing events and concerts that have boosted the village’s off-season activity — and the area’s economy.

The municipal officials presented Strong with a crystal cup — the Lake George Community Award for Distinguished Lifetime Contribution.

Photo by Thom Randall John Strong Retiring Talk Addressing friends attending his retirement party on Dec. 17, John Strong — director of the Lake George Arts Project for 40 years — recalls highlights of his career — including organizing the landmark Ice & Air Show, and hosting author Oscar Hijuelos as the LGAP’s Writer in Residence. During his stint in Lake George, Hijuelos finished his novel ‘The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love’ which subsequently was awarded the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

Strong recalls highlights of his career

Strong responded by outlining his years with the Arts Project, noting the 1983 Ice & Air Show in which famed Manhattan artists created sculptures that were staged on the ice of Lake George. He also reminisced about the origins of the acclaimed Lake George Jazz Weekend.

Additionally, he recalled that the Arts Project hosted author Oscar Hijuelos as its Writer in Residence, and during Hijuelos’ stint in Lake George, he finished his bestselling 1989 novel “The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love” — and it subsequently won the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Strong also remembered how his work with the Arts Project began with lining up musicians and groups for the Summer Concert Series, with an aim of presenting music that was original and not offered elsewhere.

Strong deferred credit to others, including Ken and Susan Gruskin for providing $25,000 annually toward the jazz festival, to the village and town board for their unwavering support, and to artist Beth Rowe for founding the Arts Project. He also praised LGAP Gallery Director Laura Von Rosk for her work coordinating exhibits; he credited former Arts Project board president Christine McDonald for her role in founding the jazz weekend; he hailed the late Paul Pines for his many years curating the musicians showcased in the two-day festival; and he credited former assistant Barbara Hancock and former LGAP board member Jeff Gary for their work, including launching the annual Bands ‘N Beans party which has become a signature soiree of the year in the region.

Choking up with emotion, Blais summed up, in merely a few words, Strong’s influence on the region.

“John Strong made Lake George great,” he said. “But although John will always be remembered for the concert series, the jazz festival, the gallery and the parties, to us you’ll always be remembered as a friend.” ■