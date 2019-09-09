Johnsburg’s ‘History Days’ set for next weekend

× Expand Courtesy photo Many decades ago, a stagecoach pauses at a stop in the hamlet of Riverside, now known as Riparius, presumably before it heads off to North Creek or elsewhere in northern Warren County. Johnsburg’s upcoming History Days, set for Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, includes a radio play of ‘The Great Stagecoach Robbery’ occurring in 1901. The re-enactment of this famous crime is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 8 at North Creek’s Tannery Pond Community Center.

NORTH CREEK | A graveyard walk, a radio re-enactment of a stagecoach robbery and a presentation of personalities from the past are featured in the fourth annual Johnsburg History Days celebration, set primarily for Friday Sept. 6 through Sunday Sept. 8.

The weekend starts off on Friday evening with actors portraying local historical figures in the “Voices from the Past” graveyard walks. Wearing garb from generations ago, actors of Gem Radio Theatre will be conducting the tours, starting at both 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Union Cemetery on Main Street in North Creek.

Members of the Johnsburg Historical Society say that the family names of those portrayed will be familiar, since many generations of prominent local families have remained in town for more than 200 years. Following the tour, a dessert reception is to be held in the North Creek Baptist Church adjacent to Union Cemetery.

Advance tickets for the graveyard walk and reception are $8 — available at Community Bank. A limited number of tickets may be obtained for $10 at the beginning of the walk.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7, the weekend’s activities ramp up at the North Creek Rail Depot Museum and Riverfront Park with live music, food and games, as well as historical exhibits including crafted hay rakes, plus a blacksmithing demonstration, historical book signings, and an old-time photo booth. These activities are kicked off with the dedication of a restored caboose that for years rolled on the local railroad.

Then on Sunday Sept. 8, Gem Theatre actors will present a radio play depicting “The Great Adirondack Stagecoach Robbery” which occurred in 1901 and was reported on the front page of the New York Times. The presentation is slated for 2 p.m. at the Tannery Pond Community Center. Advance tickets are $10, available online though the Tannery Pond box office, or $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted at no charge.

A repeat performance of the characters depicted in the graveyard walk will be offered at North Creek Ski Bowl’s Minder Lodge at 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 11. In addition to the stories of the people portrayed in the cemetery walk, this free performance is to include additional local historical personalities.

One History Days presentation is slated to occur four weeks later. On Saturday Oct. 5, a program entitled “Voice of the Mountains: Jeanne Robert Foster, an Adirondack Legacy” will be presented at Tannery Pond Community Center. Foster is to be portrayed by vocalist/storyteller Eileen Egan Mack, accompanied by acclaimed Adirondack folk singer Dan Berggren. A presentation of the Johnsburg Historical Society, the program follows a reception and silent auction. Tickets are $10.

Sponsors of these events include the Town of Johnsburg, the North Creek Depot Museum and the Johnsburg Historical Society.

Johnsburg Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan said this week that over that the History Days celebration fulfills an important mission in northern Warren County.

“We’re thrilled that these organizations are working together to keep our local history alive and relevant for future generations,” she said.